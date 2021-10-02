Driver in Arlington hit-and-run that hurt child turns himself in, cooperates with police

A man involved with a hit-and-run incident in Arlington turned himself in Thursday night.

On Sept. 23 a driver hit a 5-year-old boy on a scooter near his driveway in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive. The driver did not stop to offer assistance or call 911, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

UPDATE: Thurs evening, a man came to our South Substation and identified himself as the driver of the pickup involved in this incident.



He is cooperating with the investigation.



At this time, he has not been charged. We are consulting with the DA's Office on next steps. pic.twitter.com/TXt6B68fmG — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 1, 2021

The Arlington Police Department posted on its social media pages Friday that a man walked into the department’s South Substation and identified himself as the driver. He has cooperated with the investigation and had not been charged with a crime as of Friday, according to the posts.

The red pickup truck the man was driving has been seized as evidence in the investigation, the department said.