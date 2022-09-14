‘The Driver’: Amanda Brugel Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Denise Petski
2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set for a key recurring role opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Skeet Ulrich in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+.

The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Brugel will recur as Sister Anne. Unlike any nun we’ve ever seen before – she’s tatted up. While her appearance is different, she is completely devoted to God and her Order. Her past with Vince (Esposito) is mysterious and she continues to be his confidant when life gets tough.

Paula Malcomson and Bonnie Mbuli also star.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, David Morrissey, who played Vince in the original, and Travers executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The six-part series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

Brugel is best known for her recurring role as Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently airing its fifth season. She also recurs on CBC/NBC universal’s hit Pretty Hard Cases. Her latest film, Ashgrove, that she co-wrote, produced and starred in, premiered at the 2022 Glasgow Film Festival and won best ensemble at the Canadian Film Festival. Other recent films include Sugar Daddy and cult hit Becky. She’s repped by Link Entertainment and Parent Management in Toronto.

