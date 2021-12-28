Driver alert: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, New Year’s Eve party will close these Charlotte streets

Drivers can expect temporary street closures in uptown Charlotte this week due to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl college football game and the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

“The traveling public should remain alert and allow extra time to reach your destination,” the Charlotte Department of Transportation advised on its website. “Help keep Charlotte safe by recognizing posted signage and traffic control devices and be on the lookout for pedestrians at crosswalks and signalized intersections.”

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Bank of America Stadium.

Huge crowds are expected on the streets outside the stadium before and after the game, which pits the University of North Carolina Tar Heels against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

These sections of uptown streets will be closed, according to CDOT:

Morehead Street: right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.

South Graham Street: between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Mint Street, 6 p.m. Wednesday until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Mint Street: between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard,. 6 p.m. Wednesday until 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Levine Avenue of the Arts: between South Church Street and South Tryon Street, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Graham Street: right southbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Mint Street: right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Mint Street: between West Stonewall Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

South Mint Street: between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stonewall Street: between South Mint Street and South Church Street, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stonewall Street: between Church Street and College Street, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues

West 1st Street: between South Mint Street and South Church Street, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

West 4th Street: Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: between South Mint Street and South Church Street, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

New Year’s Eve celebration

Charlotte’s free, annual New Year’s Eve celebration returns after a year’s absence due to COVID-19.

These sections of uptown streets will be closed, according to CDOT:

Tryon Street: between Stonewall Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

Levine Avenue of the Arts: between Church Street and Tryon Street, 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.