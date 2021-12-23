A driver admitted to leaving a strip club drunk before killing a Broward cyclist, cops say

A 21-year-old from Hollywood with “glazed over” eyes admitted he was “really drunk” as he spoke with investigators after hitting a cyclist with his Hyundai, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

That was Sept. 4., when Lidor Lahiani was taken into custody. As of Thursday afternoon, he sits in Broward County Main Jail on one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of possession of Xanax without a prescription and two counts of DUI with property damage. His bond has been set at $65,000.

BSO didn’t release the name of the cyclist hit on Sept. 4 around 10:30 a.m. about 300 yards east of Indian Trace on West State Road 84. Physical evidence showed that Lahiani careened between the road and the gravel shoulder a few times before hitting the eastbound cyclist from behind, per the arrest affidavit. The cyclist bounced off the driver’s side of the 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

The affidavit added that a BSO deputy on the scene described Lahiani’s eyes as “red, bloodshot and glassy” and eyelids as “heavy and droopy.” He said he’d been “partying late” the night before — an evening that included beer, marijuana, a trip to Davie’s Vixens Cabaret — and that he was “really drunk.”

