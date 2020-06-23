Driver, 71, killed after car hits train in Strathcona County

A 71-year-old driver is dead after their car crashed into the side of a moving train Tuesday morning in Strathcona County.

In a news release, Strathcona RCMP said the car "collided into the side" of the train and the 71-year-old driver was injured and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the car.

RCMP responded to the call around 9:30 a.m.

The car was travelling north when it hit the eastbound CP train near Range Road 222 and Township Road 544.

The collision caused minimal damage to the train and no hazardous materials were involved, RCMP said.

Police did not release the victim's name.