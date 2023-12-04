Driver, 47, dies in two-car crash in Caithness

A 47-year-old man has been killed in a two-car crash on a road in Caithness.

Police said Kevin Campbell, who was from the local area, died at the scene on the B876 at Kirk, north of Wick, on Sunday morning.

Mr Campbell had been driving a black Mazda 2 involved in the collision with a blue Seat Ateca.

The Seat's driver, also a 47-year-old man, was treated in hospital in Wick for minor injuries. His 17-year-old male passenger was unhurt.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 09:50 on Sunday and the road remained closed for almost seven hours to allow for an investigation.

Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and his family have asked for privacy.

"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

"In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers."