Driven by winds, wildfires result in evacuation orders in southwest and northeast B.C.

·4 min read
The Bearhole Lake fire, near the B.C.-Alberta border, as seen on Friday. The fire has resulted in an evacuation alert for the community of Kelly Lake in northeastern B.C. (B.C. Wildfire Service - image credit)
The Bearhole Lake fire, near the B.C.-Alberta border, as seen on Friday. The fire has resulted in an evacuation alert for the community of Kelly Lake in northeastern B.C. (B.C. Wildfire Service - image credit)

Concerning wildfires in both southwest and northeast B.C. have resulted in evacuation orders, with high winds forecast to continue into Monday.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire in the Peace River region grew overnight, driven by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, according to fire officials. It is currently burning over an area of 105 square kilometres.

The community of Hudson's Hope northeast of the blaze has declared a local state of emergency and issued evacuation orders for a western section of the district.

It is one of a number of concerning fires in northeast B.C. The Bearhole Lake fire near Tumbler Ridge is also growing, with the Peace River Regional District issuing an evacuation alert for the community of Kelly Lake on the B.C.-Alberta border.

B.C. communities under evacuation order/alert — Sept. 4

 

Sarah Hall, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said the region could be seeing wind speeds of 70 km/h by Monday — something she described as "very extreme."

"This area [Peace River region] in particular has remained relatively dry," she said on Sunday afternoon.

"It's posing some accessibility challenges," she added. "Right now, crews are working on developing access and egress routes to safely find a path to work in the fire area."

While the Battleship Mountain fire is seeing growth on its northeast flank, Hall said the growth was not in the exact direction of Hudson's Hope. However, she said it is anticipated to grow in size throughout Sunday.

In addition, she said the Bearhole Lake fire would likely result in impacts for Highway 52 near the Alberta border, and encouraged drivers to check DriveBC for the latest updates.

Thirteen firefighting helicopters are being used throughout northeastern B.C. to fight various fires, including the Dinosaur Lake fire, another "fire of note" near Hudson's Hope. A wildfire of note is one that is particularly visible or poses a threat to public safety.

However, Hall said crews are making excellent progress on that fire, as well as smaller fires like the Moberly River and Hasler Flats fires.

Wildfire conditions to continue in September

"We are seeing temperatures still six to eight degrees higher than [the] seasonal average for this time of year," said Karley Desrosiers, another fire information officer.

"We did have temperatures reach 38 degrees in some areas last week, which means that humidity levels are quite low, especially for this time of year."

Desrosiers also said relatively stable weather conditions mean there is little opportunity for wildfire smoke to dissipate. Air quality advisories due to smoke are in place for much of southeast B.C.

Environment Canada
Environment Canada

In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Cariboo, Prince George, and Stuart-Nechako regions — a concern, according to Desrosiers, given over 70 per cent of fires this year have been sparked by lightning.

She said temperatures are expected to drop next week, but the wildfire service would be looking for "holdover fires" — fires that are lit, but remain smoldering until they are whipped up by drier, windier weather.

"We are expecting fewer new wildfires but certainly monitoring the ones that are active and that are being influenced by current conditions," she said.

Evacuation orders in provincial park

In southwest B.C., evacuation orders are in place for properties in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District due to the Downton Creek fire.

Evacuation alerts mean residents must be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. An evacuation order means a resident should leave immediately.

In addition to the communities being impacted by burning fires, a portion of E.C. Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 is also on evacuation order.

Two fires of note are burning in the park — the Fat Dog Creek fire north of the highway, and the Heather Lake fire, which originated across the U.S. border.

"On Saturday, they decided to close the Windy Joe's Trail out of safety," said park manager Vern Schram on Sunday. "It was more of a precautionary measure."

"We have the structural protection units on site from the Ministry of Forests just looking at future situations right now."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How Pakistan floods are linked to climate change

    Pakistan's geography - and its immense glaciers - make it vulnerable to climate change.

  • Pakistani writer gives dire warning to international community following deadly flooding: 'You can call these people climate refugees... Your country will have them too.'

    In an op-ed, Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani writer, warned the international community that they too could become climate refugees in the future.

  • YETI Crossroad Backpack review: Why this durable bag is my new go-to for travel

    My honest thoughts on YETI's crossroads backpack. Is the price worth it?

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday. Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves in Canada's net. Abby Roque scored for the Americans with Nicole Hensley stopping 17 shots in the loss. The Canadians won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year. WATCH | Jenner leads Canada past U.S for world title: They edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just ov

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career