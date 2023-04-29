Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Driven Brands Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$346m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$505m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Driven Brands Holdings has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Driven Brands Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Driven Brands Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Driven Brands Holdings' ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.8%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 392% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Driven Brands Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 10% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Driven Brands Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Driven Brands Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

