Driven Brands to Attend Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will attend the 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 8, 2022. Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and CEO, and Tiffany Mason, EVP and CFO, will be presenting at approximately 2:40pm ET.



The webcast and any presentation slides will be available live on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available later the same day until April 26, 2022.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,400 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.

