Drive by Wire Market Size to Hit USD 4.27 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.0%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global drive by wire market size is projected to reach USD 4.27 billion in 2027, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period; Introduction to Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Urgent Need to reduce vehicular Emissions to Propel Global Drive by Wire Market Growth.

Drive by Wire Market

Drive by Wire Market Growth
Drive by Wire Market Growth

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Drive by Wire market is projected to surpass around USD 4.27 Billion by 2027, and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The global drive-by-wire market is anticipated to gain traction from the emergence of hybrid electric vehicles. Hence, several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying to develop novel electrification processes to improve the vehicle’s efficiency. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Drive by Wire Market, 2020-2027.”

Key Players Focus on Delivering Their In-house Products to Reputed Organizations

The market for drive-by-wire consists of multiple companies that are persistently striving to bag new orders for their in-house products from the other renowned firms. Some of the others are trying to design supercars in innovative ways. Below are two vital industry developments:


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drive-by-wire-market-103673


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

5.0%

2027 Value Projection

USD USD 4.27 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 4.99 billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Throttle by Wire, Steer by Wire, Shift by Wire, Brake by Wire and Park by Wire

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles to Aid Growth

Europe to Dominate: Stringent Emission Norms by Governments will Accelerate Growth


Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles to Aid Growth

The rising adoption of autonomous vehicles globally is set to boost the drive-by-wire market growth in the coming years. These vehicles are driverless, reduce vehicular emissions, and deliver enhanced passenger safety. They are also equipped with drive-by-wire systems, RADAR, cameras, LiDAR, and GPS. These sensors not only help the drivers to avoid obstacles, but also lower the chance of road accidents. However, drive-by-wire technology involves high installation, designing, and manufacturing costs. This factor may hinder growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drive-by-wire-market-103673


Market Segment Analysis:

Drive by Wire Market is mainly segmented by Application Type, Component Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

  • By Applications the market is further segmented into Throttle by Wire, Steer by Wire, Shift by Wire, Brake by Wire and Park by Wire. Shift-by-Wire Segment to Lead Owing to High Demand for Effortless Shifting of Gears. The shift-by-wire segment is expected to dominate in the near future by earning the largest drive-by-wire market share. This growth is attributable to their ability to provide an effortless shifting of gears by utilizing a push button.

  • By Component its divided into Electronic Control Unit, Actuator, Electronic Throttle Control Module, Electronic Transmission Control Unit

  • By Vehicle Type its categorized by Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.

  • By Geography the market divided in to regions: North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia- Pacific), and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to Dominate: Stringent Emission Norms by Governments will Accelerate Growth

Regionally, in 2019, Europe procured USD 2.06 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to lead in the coming years backed by the presence of prominent companies in the region. Also, the implementation of stringent emission norms by the governments, as well as the adoption of innovative technologies would propel growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to be the fastest-growing region because of the rising shift of the consumers towards fuel-efficient vehicles equipped with improved safety features. The rising investments in research & development activities would bolster the demand for drive-by-wire systems in North America.


Quick Buy - Drive by Wire Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103673


COVID-19 is Severely Affecting Automotive Industry Worldwide

The automobile industry is severely affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the complete lockdown measures, various manufacturers have shut down their facilities. This is further causing a decline in the production of vehicles. Besides, people are nowadays focusing more on spending on essential goods rather than purchasing luxury products. Hence, the demand for drive-by-wire (DbW) is likely to reduce in 2020. We are providing extensive analysis of every aspect of the market. Our analysts have handpicked the best strategies for you to implement for generating more sales.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: The Gen3 supercar will consist of a drive-by-wire throttle system instead of the conventional cable system. Currently, it is not being used by any of the teams for this season.

February 2020: Summit Racing is providing drive-by-wire throttle bodies to Granatelli Motor Sports. They are specifically designed for surging airflow across the engine’s revolutions per minute (RPM) range for more acceleration and horsepower.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drive-by-wire-market-103673


Drive-by-wire manufacturers present in the global market mentioned in report are:

  • Curtiss Wright Corp. (North Carolina, United States)

  • TRW Automotive (Michigan, United States)

  • Nissan Motor Corporation (Yokohama, Japan)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • P.S.A Citroen (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • SKF Group (Gothenburg, Sweden)

  • Denso Corporation (Aichi, japan)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

  • Peugeot (Paris, France)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Vendor Landscape

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drive-by-wire-market-103673


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th