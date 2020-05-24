Drive-thru Eid celebration in Yellowknife brings smiles through isolation

This year people in Yellowknife's Muslim community marked the end of Ramadan in a very different way than ever before.

Eid-al Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan — a holy time during the ninth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar marked by special prayers, blessings, and fasting.

Eid is usually a time of getting together, sharing big meals, and praying.

But this year, it was celebrated in Yellowknife in a physically distant way, with organizers passing out boxes of chocolates and goodie bags for the children with sweets and toys inside. They wore protective gloves, along with masks. Hand sanitizer was also available.

"People have morning prayers where they meet each other, greet each other … and after, people normally have parties. But this year with COVID[-19] going on we thought this was a nice way to get them out and get them connected," said Zaka Ullah, as he handed out chocolates.

Within the first hour of the event about 40 different cars had driven by. Some were decorated with balloons; many cars were filled with smiling faces as passengers called out to organizers with the holiday greeting, "Eid Mubarak!"

Right now the territory is in the first phase of it's reopening plan, which allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people.

"Eid is a day of happiness so we wanted to celebrate, we wanted to meet with people, and we wanted people to get out of their homes," said Ullah.

New mosque under construction

Getting together was particularly special on Sunday.

Last June, the city's Islamic Centre was demolished to make way for a new mosque, the construction site is near Old Town and across the street from where the drive-thru took place.

In the meantime the chair of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife, Nazim Awan, said they have been holding Friday prayers at the library and daily prayers and reading circles for children at a temporary space rented on Range Lake Road.

That was until the pandemic hit, and they had to stop gathering for prayers in March.

Awan said although it is difficult not being able to get together, Sunday's celebrations allow for people to focus their energy on supporting one another, rather than on material things, such as gifts.

"Islam is a very simple religion," he said. "Fasting is not just keeping hungry, it is all about having a better character, how beneficial you are to other people in the community, how caring you are -- for your family and your friends and humanity."

Awan said right now they have no timeline as to when the new Islamic Centre will open, because the pandemic has put a halt on their work plans.

Phase two of the territory's reopening plan, expected mid-to-late June if requirements are met, will allow for indoor faith-based and spiritual gatherings with less than 25 people.