‘Drive To Survive’ Star Christian Horner Denies Inappropriate Behaviour Charges, On Eve Of S6 Arrival

Drive to Survive star Christian Horner has made his first public appearance since allegations were made against him, and his employers Red Bull launched an investigation.

Horner, the longtime team principal who has steered the world championship titles of driver Max Verstappen and his own construction team in recent years, has denied the charges made against him, which include “inappropriate, controlling behaviour towards a female member of staff” and are reported by one Dutch newspaper to include “sexually orientated messages.”

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl band member Geri, called the allegations “a distraction.” The Sun newspaper quotes him in full from a Red Bull event Friday, when he said:

“Inevitably there has been a distraction, but the team are very together.

“Everybody’s focused on the season ahead, so it’s been very much business as ­normal and the support has been fantastic.

“In situations like these, you see where the strengths are, and it’s been overwhelming the support that I’ve had from within the team.

“The drivers have been incredibly good, the partners, it’s been incredible.”

“There have been some allegations made, which I fully deny, so that the investigation is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead, and hopefully it will be concluded in the near future.”

His Red Bull bosses are reported to wish to conclude the investigation swiftly, so as not to overshadow the forthcoming season.

Horner has become one of the breakout stars of Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary series Drive to Survive. The sixth season of the hit show is set to drop this Friday February 23rd, and is set to focus on the 2023 F1 season, dominated by Dutch driver Verstappen, as well as former world champion Lewis Hamilton’s dramatic move from his longtime Mercedes team to Ferrari.

