Drive to Survive Season 5: Christian Horner and Toto Wolff's furious foul-mouthed row revealed

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner were at the centre of a furious row between Formula One team principals last year, in which the Mercedes chief warned his rivals they would “be in the s---” if his drivers ended up in the wall as a result of their porpoising issues.

Mercedes team principal Wolff said at last year’s Canadian Grand Prix that he would be “coming after them” if the likes of Horner and Ferrari’s former chief Mattia Binotto continued playing “a dangerous game” by not putting driver safety first.

Red Bull’s Horner did not take kindly to Wolff’s threat, responding by firing back at the Austrian: “Well, change your car then. You’ve got a problem, change your f------ car!”

Details of the blazing row appear in the latest series of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, all 10 episodes of which will be released in the UK on Friday morning.

The content is sure to stir the pot ahead of the new season, which begins in Bahrain on Sunday, April 5. A three-day test at the Sakhir circuit starts on Thursday.

After the messy fallout from 2021 when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was controversially awarded his maiden drivers’ title at the expense of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, tensions ran high throughout last season.

Mercedes began the year poorly, struggling with porpoising, a phenomenon which sees cars bounce up and down uncontrollably at high speeds.

The matter came to a head in Montreal with Wolff furious at rumours that Mercedes were over-exaggerating the issues in an effort to force an FIA intervention.

Hamilton was seen gingerly climbing out of his car after the race in Montreal before sitting on the side of his Mercedes’ cockpit and holding his back. “I hear lots of chit-chat, Chinese Whispers, through the press,” Wolff said angrily in a summit meeting chaired by F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

“I can tell you, all of you are playing a dangerous game. If a car ends in the wall because it’s too stiff or it’s bottoming out, you’re in the s--- and I’m going to come after you.”

Horner suggests the matter is perhaps better discussed off camera, but Wolff continues: “I don’t care. If you think this is a little game or a performance, I tell you, you are very, very wrong."

Binotto tells Wolff that “safety is a matter of team responsibility”, which causes Wolff to reply: “Each of you has done something to limit your problem, congratulations.”

It is at that point that Horner says: “Well, change your car then. You’ve got a problem, change your f------ car.” Tensions boiled over again later last season after Red Bull were found to have breached the budget cap.

The penultimate episode of Season 5 of Drive to Survive, called “Over The Limit”, sees Wolff suggest that bringing more upgrades to races as a result of overspending is akin to having a car “on steroids”.

Horner is seen telling Verstappen prior to the Singapore race: “It’s unbelievable how much s--- Toto says."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem eventually met Horner in Austin, Texas to tell him what Red Bull’s penalty would be. Horner is seen relaying details of that meeting to senior Red Bull figures in the paddock. “So he [Ben Sulayem] has come up and said, ‘The fine is $7 million.' He said: ‘This is it. They want your blood. They all want your blood. They want to f--- you.’ ”