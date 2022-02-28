New Drive to Survive Season 4 Trailer Has Arrived

Photo credit: Mahmoud Khaled - Formula 1 - Getty Images

2021 was the year Netflix and Formula 1's Drive to Survive exploded into a megahit, one that changed both the way fans saw the sport and the way participants understood their part in it. That makes the 2022 edition, covering last year's F1 season, one of the most anticipated releases in Netflix history. This morning, we finally have both a trailer and a release date.

The teaser focuses on how particularly tense the 2021 season was, headlined by quick quotes from the members of the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen championship battle from the show's last season. While Hamilton and team executives Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are all seen, Verstappen himself is notably absent. As he told the Associated Press in October and confirmed again to Road & Track a few weeks later, the breakout driver of the 2021 season chose not to participate in production of the docuseries in response to the way his quotes were used to frame him in previous seasons.

In addition to the Hamilton and Verstappen conflict, the 2022 edition of Drive to Survive should also cover Daniel Ricciardo's electric win at Monza, the race at Sochi that saw Lando Norris miss his first win by just a few laps, and the race at Hungary that served as the culmination of Esteban Ocon's years-long fight to become a top-level Formula 1 driver at any team that would let him. The packed season debuts on Netflix next Friday, March 11, one week before the next season of Formula 1 racing begins.

