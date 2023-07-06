Drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth neighborhood injures 1, police say

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at a home in the Poynter Crossing neighborhood early Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Penny Lane shortly before 3 a.m. regarding a shooting call. The victim told them that she was inside the house when she heard several gunshots. Police said it was a drive-by shooting, and the victim was wounded in the arm and thigh.

The shooter fled the area, and there are no suspects in custody. The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The Gang Unit was asked to help with the investigation.