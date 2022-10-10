Drive-by shooting kills 1 person and wounds 3 others at Miami-Dade house, police say

A man died in the hospital Sunday night from gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade County earlier in the evening, police say.

The man, who police have not named, was one of four people shot around 6:50 p.m. outside of a house at 525 NE 150th St., said Detective Luis Sierra, spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

The man who died was one of two people paramedics took to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. Another man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A woman was grazed in the arm by a bullet, Sierra said, and paramedics treated her at the scene, just north of the city of North Miami.

No one has been arrested, and the shooting remains under investigation, Sierra said.