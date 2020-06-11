Find a drive-in cinema near you as they reopen from June 15

Photo credit: Jewelsy

This week Boris Johnson announced new changes to lockdown rules, including rules relating to drive-in cinemas, zoos and safari parks, which have all been given the green light to open again from Monday [June 15] providing social distancing measures are in place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cinemas had to close their doors to customers. While they're still yet to get the go-ahead to open, drive-in cinemas are being allowed to open as social distancing measures are easier to enforce outdoors.

So if you fancy watching a film under the stars, here's a list of UK drive-in cinemas set to open:

The Luna Cinema Drive-In: Open from July 4, The Luna Drive In Cinema experience will be screening the likes of Dirty Dancing, The Goonies and Aladdin at four locations, including London - Allianz Park, Midlands - Warwick Castle, Oxford - Blenheim Palace and Herts - Knebworth House.

@The Drive In: Kicking off in London in July, The Drive In will be hosting six screenings in various cities until October.

Sunset Cinema: Located in West London, Sunset Cinema will be opening to customers from 5th July. Films include Bohemian Rhapsody, La La Land, Joker and A Star Is Born.

Park N Party: Located in Manchester's EventCity, Park N Party will be hosting a variety of drive-in experiences from June 17.





When will cinemas open again?

On May 11, the government published guidelines stating that cinemas won't be opening until July 4th at the very earliest.

"The ambition at this step is to open at least some of the remaining businesses and premises that have been required to close," the Government said.

However, as cinemas "are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to re-open safely at this point."

