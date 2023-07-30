Drive to boost working class and ethnic minority magistrates fails

Magistrates court

A Government campaign to recruit more working class and ethnic minority magistrates has failed to break the white, middle class and middle-aged hold on the job, official figures show.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) launched a £1 million recruitment campaign last year to encourage more builders, plumbers, Asians, black people and the young to become magistrates to better reflect society on which they are passing judgement.

However, an analysis of the latest data shows that white, university- and privately-educated professionals aged over 50 have navigated the selection process more effectively than other groups as part of the Government’s drive to recruit an extra 4,000 magistrates.

The data reveals that 87 per cent of the successful new recruits were white; 60 per cent were aged over 50; only five per cent held manual jobs such as plumbing and construction; and 16.5 per cent were privately educated, nearly three times the proportion of pupils who benefited from independent schooling.

‘The magistracy needs to go back to the drawing board’

Penelope Gibbs, the director of the charity Transform Justice, said: “The campaign to recruit more and more diverse magistrates was well-intentioned but seems to have failed.

“The new form and interview process seemed to favour applicants who are white, middle class and who went to private school. They will undoubtedly make great magistrates but these groups already dominate the magistracy.

“If magistrates are to retain the trust of the people, they need to represent the people. The magistracy needs to go back to the drawing board and design a truly inclusive recruitment process”.

More than 33,000 people expressed an interest in becoming a magistrate when the campaign was launched. However, only 5,953 applied and just 829 (2.5 per cent) were recommended to be magistrates after the application process, a qualifying assessment and interview.

Just 7.5 per cent of ethnic minority applications were recommended for the post, half the rate of white applicants (15.7 per cent) and nearly half the overall success rate of 13.9 per cent.

Of those who did not attend university, only 11.7 per cent were successful (below the average rate of 13.9 per cent). By contrast, applicants who attended fee-paying schools had a success rate of 17.3 per cent, significantly above the average.

Applicants were also significantly more successful if they were “middle class” professionals such as lawyers and doctors, or held senior positions in business such as executives and managers.

The success rate for the top two occupation groups - incorporating professionals and senior, middle or junior managers - was 17.3 per cent, compared with 11.2 per cent for manual workers such as plumbers and builders, clerical staff and technical workers.

Only 11.9 per cent of applicants under the age of 40 were successful, compared with 15.4 per cent of those aged 50 to 59, and 12.7 per cent of those aged 60 or over.

Of all those who succeeded in the recruitment process, 12.4 per cent were from ethnic minority backgrounds, despite accounting for 18.3 per cent of the population, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

‘Intimidating ask for many people’

Campaigners believe the recruitment process with its “competency-based” approach favoured professional middle class applicants familiar with such techniques. It also required two referees, including an employer and someone who knew the applicant for more than three years but did not live with them.

“This would be an intimidating ask for many people, particularly as they would then have to get their employers’ agreement to take the time off to be a magistrate without even having got an interview. Why can’t the demand for referees come a bit later?” said Ms Gibbs.

“Then to the competencies and many demands to ‘give us an example of how you demonstrate the attribute of working and engaging with people professionally’, ‘making fair, impartial and transparent decisions’ etc.

“These are incredibly difficult questions to answer (partly because they are so abstract) and I’m not convinced that they get to the heart of the qualities of a good magistrate.”

