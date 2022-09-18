Mukhtar scores 23rd, Driussi 21st as Austin, Nashville draw

·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi tied the score with his 21st goal to offset Hany Mukhtar's league-leading 23rd, and Austin clinched home-field advantage in the first round of Major League Soccer's playoffs with a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Saturday night.

Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for Nashville (12-9-11), which extended its unbeaten streak to six. The goal, his third against Austin this season, was his 50th overall for Nashville.

The penalty was awarded by referee Lukasz Szpala when Mukhtar ran onto a 70-yard through-pass from Jacob Shaffelburg, dribbled into the penalty area and was pulled down by Jon Gallagher.

Driussi scored in the 61st minute for Austin (16-9-7). Diego Fagundez's corner kick was headed by Moussa Djitte to Driussi at the far post. Driussi took a touch and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Joe Willis and into the roof of the goal.

Nashville outshot Austin 14-9, with one shot on goal to three for Austin.

Willis made one save for Nashville.

Austin visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, while Nashville will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

