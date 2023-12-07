Drinks are on him: Michigan man wins $160,000 playing lottery game at local bar

A Michigan man was having a pretty typical night at his local bar when he decided to buy some lottery tickets.

Instead of going home with just a few drinks in his belly, Rodd Cunningham also took home $160,000 when he won the Michigan Lottery's Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game, the lottery said on Friday.

"I just about lost it," Cunningham told the lottery.

Rodd Cunningham with his check from winning the Lottery

A winner after all

Cunningham, 49, bought two Fast Cash tickets at the Old Detroit Bar and Grille in Lake Orion on Nov. 27.

"One was a non-winning ticket, and I thought the other was too, but I didn't have my glasses on, so I scanned them both on the app to be safe," he said.

When he scanned the second ticket and the prize amount of $160,405 appeared on the screen, he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"Within a few minutes, everyone in the bar knew and was celebrating with me," he said. "It was such a fun experience."

After winning the lottery, Cunningham went to lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With a big smile on his face, he told lottery officials that he couldn't wait to start on some much-needed home improvements he had been putting off for years. The rest of the money, he decided, would be wisely saved for the future.

What are Fast Cash games?

Fast Cash games are instant-win games available at Lottery retailers. The price of Fast Cash tickets ranges from $2 to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer players a chance to win a progressive jackpot instantly. Each ticket purchased allows one to win either the entire jackpot or a portion.

The Fast Cash games have a cumulative jackpot, which increases with every ticket sold. Each ticket displays the current amount of the jackpot so players can always stay updated. The jackpot can be won at any time, and as soon as it is, a new one starts to grow.

Where can I buy Fast Cash games, and how long do they last?

Fast Cash prizes are instantly playable and never sell out, eliminating the need to wait for a drawing.

Fast Cash games can be purchased from any of the 10,500 retailers located throughout the state of Michigan.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

