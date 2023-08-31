How drinking the odd pint could boost your gut health

Beer

Drinking beer may be good for your gut health and boost the immune system, a review suggests.

A study looking at various animal and human experiments acknowledges that purported health benefits of alcohol “are controversial”, but says sensible consumption has a “positive effect on the regulation of human immune function”.

Researchers said drinking a pint boosts the body’s immune system because of a collection of healthy bacteria in your brew that benefits the gut.

The review claims three key ingredients in beer — polyphenols, fibre and ethanol — help control and supercharge the immune system.

The combination of these ingredients and the interaction with the gut microbiome means beer exerts “similar or even greater effects than probiotics”.

Tale of the tape

But the evidence for the overall health benefits of alcohol are mixed, with some experts saying no alcohol is good for health when all things are considered.

“When beer is consumed in moderation, the phenols and other nutrients it contains are fermented and broken down by the microbial community that resides in the outer mucosal layer of the gut,” the Chinese authors of the latest review state.

The study, by Dalian Medical University, adds more evidence to the ongoing debate about health pros and cons of alcohol consumption.

Review ‘misses the bigger picture’

But Prof Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiovascular and metabolic health at the University of Glasgow, told The Telegraph the review “misses the bigger picture”.

“It is true some of the ingredients beer contains may have positive impacts on health but they are easily overcome by the alcohol itself,” he said.

The review, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, also claims beer has been shown to help people fight off the common cold and reduce the odds of heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and diabetes.

“The risk of death is lower in light and moderate drinkers and increased in heavy drinkers,” the review also claims.

“There is a consensus that moderate beer consumption has a beneficial effect on the immune system compared to states of alcohol abuse or abstinence.”

Story continues

‘Any amount of alcohol increases cancer risk’

However, Prof Sattar refutes some of these assertions.

“Any amount of alcohol increases cancer risk and blood pressure and the evidence that any alcohol drink is good for the heart is simply not true,” he told The Telegraph.

“Articles such as this one miss the big picture and the wider evidence base, sadly.”

Prof Sattar was instrumental in creating Scottish guidelines for alcohol consumption based on available data and found that “patients with or without evidence of cardiovascular disease should be advised to reduce alcohol consumption and that even light to moderate alcohol consumption may increase cardiovascular risk”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.