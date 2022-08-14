Drink in the views: the UK’s 20 best waterside pubs

Sarah Turner
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Alamy</span>
Photograph: Alamy

The Cross Guns, Wiltshire

A honey-stone exterior gives way to beautiful gardens with panoramic views of the River Avon, fringed with weeping willows. There is an impressive range of local ales, cider and weekly changing guest beers, as well as locally made cider. Drop in at the weekend to visit the tiki bar that’s in the garden for the rest of the summer. crossgunsavoncliff.com

The Cornmill, Denbighshire

The Corn Mill a waterside pub and restaurant next to the Dee bridge in Llangollen North Wales on the River Dee
Tide’s out, River Dee. Photograph: David Pimborough/Alamy

In Llangollen, on the River Dee, watch the white-water rafters from this pub perched over the rapids. Enjoy a glass of wine, or two, as the mill’s water wheel turns behind the bar, and the steam trains puff away on the opposite side of the riverbank. brunningandprice.co.uk/cornmill

Swan Inn, Oxfordshire

The sign of the Swan Inn, Swinbrook, showing a swan, swinging in front of an ivy-clad stone building
Stay at the Swan, Cotswolds. Photograph: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy

The perfect-picture book Cotswold pub with bantam hens under the apple trees and sturdy tables on the banks of the Windrush river. It has a legendary Sunday lunch (booking is essential) with all the meat sourced locally, and there are 11 bedrooms between a cottage and a converted stable block. Doubles from £140 B&B; theswanswinbrook.co.uk

The Pandora Inn, Cornwall

A view over the water to the Pandora Inn captured shortly after sunrise
Tranquil morning, Pandora Inn. Photograph: Andrew Ray/Alamy

A thatched 13th-century inn on the edge of Restronguet Creek, this pub serves St Austell beer, and the ciders are Cornish too. Food includes fish pie with a Pernod sauce. The best way to arrive is by boat: there are both water taxis and moorings. pandorainn.com

Sculthorpe Mill, Norfolk

Vine-clad Sculthorpe Mill hotel sits on a small bridge crossing the shady River Wensum
Riverside reverie, Norfolk. Photograph: David South/Alamy

This riverside pub just 20 minutes inland from the Norfolk coast has won awards for its food – try the buttermilk chicken and waffles made with Norfolk Dapple cheese – while summer Saturdays bring DJs and an outdoor kitchen. Doubles from £150 B&B; sculthorpemill.uk

Mayfly, Hampshire

A sunny day at the Mayfly Pub with its terrace with tables and umbrellas overlooking a weir
Soak up the sun outside the Mayfly, Hampshire. Photograph: Dukas Presseagentur/Alamy

Sit under a parasol outside this gabled Victorian redbrick pub with views out to a small weir. Lunch on local trout then explore Chilbolton Cow Common, the Black Chalk winery and the timber-framed village of Wherwell. mayflyfullerton.co.uk

The Waterman’s Arms, Devon

The white exterior of Watermans Arms Public House, with trees in the background
Pizza and paddling at the pub, Harbourne. Photograph: Jonathan Somers/Alamy

On a reed-fringed bank of the Harbourne near Totnes, this 17th-century pub has 15 bedrooms and a rambling garden, and the river is usually low enough to paddle in. A summer pizza shack is currently in place alongside the restaurant’s classic pub grub. Rooms from £115; thewatermansarms.net

Swan at Streatley, Berkshire

Slip up to the Swan, Berkshire.
Slip up to the Swan, Berkshire. Photograph: Alamy

This pub and hotel in the Chilterns has a sprawling terrace that reaches to the river’s edge so you can enjoy a lunchtime rosé with views across a wide stretch of the Thames. There is also a private island nearby, accessible by electric boat. Doubles from £70; coppaclub.co.uk/at-the-swan

Butt & Oyster, Suffolk

Boats in front of the Butt and Oyster Inn at Pin Mill Chelmondiston beside the River Orwell with people at outdoor tables
Boats by the Butt, Suffolk. Photograph: Justin Kase/Alamy

Deservedly one of the best-known pubs on the east coast, the Butt & Oyster is just 10 minutes from Ipswich. Enjoy a pint of Adnams outside with gorgeous views across the River Orwell and endless Suffolk sky. debeninns.co.uk/buttandoyster

The Blue Lias, Warwickshire

Canal boats moored by the Blue Lias Inn, which has outdoor tables
Cruise the canal near the Blue Lias. Photograph: Jack Cox/Alamy

A pretty 18th-century pub festooned with flower baskets and tables, where the only passing traffic will be walkers and narrowboats on the Grand Union Canal – and the grub is pretty good, too. Walk it off afterwards with a tranquil stroll through the Warwickshire countryside. thebluelias.co.uk

Riverside, Sheffield

An urban gem on Kelham Island, just outside the city centre, with a wide terrace overlooking the River Don. There’s always a good selection of Yorkshire beers as well as Sheffield-made gin, while food has a strong vegan showing, including fried banana blossom and chips.

riversidesheffield.co.uk

Green Dragon Inn, Yorkshire Dales

The stone exterior of the Green Dragon pub, with brightly painted pub sign featuring a dragon
Drop in to the Dragon, Yorkshire. Photograph: John Morrison/Alamy

An ivy-clad Wensleydale gem, this inn backs on to Hardraw Force – a stunning waterfall with a 100ft drop – the longest in England. Don’t leave without trying their much-loved homemade steak pie, best paired with a pint of Theakston Old PeculiarPeculier ale. Doubles from £80 B&B; greendragonhardraw.com

Falls of Dochart Inn, Perthshire

Sunset at the Falls of Dochart, looking across the river to the hills
Sunset at the Falls of Dochart. Photograph: Terence O’Neill/Alamy

Enjoy a picturesque pint at this whitewashed hotel that overlooks the tumbling white-water rapids of the Falls of Dochart. There’s a focus on local artisan food, and they also produce their own smoked salmon. Doubles from £120 B&B; fallsofdochartinn.co.uk

The Taybank, Perthshire

A spectacular riverside setting with seven very lovely bedrooms and an acclaimed restaurant, The Taybank also hosts an open-air cinema in its garden, and there’s music inside. Doubles from £170 B&B; thetaybank.co.uk

Boathouse, County Antrim

Enjoy mussels and just-caught flaky cod with chips at this lakeside pub with views over Lough Neagh, a large freshwater lake. Afterwards, take a stroll along the shoreline – ideally you’ll time your walk for one of the glowing sunsets.

boathouseantrim.co.uk

Ye Olde Ferrie Inn, Herefordshire

On this staggeringly beautiful bend of the Wye River, there’s been a hostelry since 1473 but the latest incarnation has seriously good food including salmon from its own river and Herefordshire beef and Forest of Dean wild boar. There’s accommodation too, and canoes to hire. Doubles from £110 B&B; yeoldferrieinn.com

Boat Inn, Monmouthshire

The magical terraced gardens of the Boat Inn are reached by an old railway bridge. Spend an afternoon watching the waterfall tumbling down from the rocks above. There’s a lovely retro menu – don’t miss the scampi and chips – and all tables have views on to the idyllic River Wye. Accommodation to sleep four from £100 per night, minimum stays apply; theboatpenallt.co.uk

Kingfisher on the Quay, Surrey

The pub sign featuring a Kingfisher
Worth more than a flying visit, the Kingfisher. Photograph: Sam Oaksey/Alamy

Perfect for a summer afternoon, the Kingfisher’s outdoor area spills out on to the edge of a spring-fed lake, and the decked terrace is dotted with red and green umbrellas. If you want to get active there’s swimming and water-skiing sessions, otherwise relax with an Aperol spritz and enjoy some of their tapas-style dishes – the crispy chilli squid is particularly tasty. destinationinns.co.uk/pubs/kingfisheronthequay

Anchor Inn and Boating, Sussex

A delightful countryside pub on the west bank of the River Ouse, not far from Lewes. Along with lovely locally sourced food, the pub has a fleet of rowing boats for customers to gently navigate the river as far as Fish Ladder Falls, before heading back for a pint or a Pimm’s. anchorinnandboating.co.uk

Tamesis Dock, London

Moored between Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges, this converted 1930s Dutch barge is the perfect floating pub. At high tide, you’ll gently bob about on the Thames, while at low tide you’ll be drinking at a slight angle but it’s worth it for the views of the Houses of Parliament, London Eye and Battersea Power Station. tdock.co.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Alberta girls' softball team thrilled to represent Canada at Little League World Series

    For the first time in more than two decades, an all-girls team from Alberta will compete at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. — kicking off their opening game on Tuesday night. Aged 13 and under, the St. Albert Angels will represent Canada in a game against a team from the Philippines on Aug. 9. "We have to prove ourselves every single game," said Ella Stranaghan, a 13-year-old pitcher for the Angels. The U13 St. Albert team won gold at the Canada Little League Softball

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday. Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute — with an assist from Joaquín Torres — for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4). Sebastián Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match. Alistair Johnston scored i

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A