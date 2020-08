There has been a 3% annual rise in the number of drink-drive crashes on Britain’s roads, new figures show.

An estimated 5,890 accidents involved at least one driver who was over the alcohol limit in 2018, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

This compares with 5,700 during the previous 12 months.

The estimated number of people killed in drink-drive crashes fell from 220 in 2017 to 210 in 2018.