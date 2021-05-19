First pass drilling commenced by Sultan Resources Ltd ("Sultan") within 300 metres of the license boundary of Kincora's Cundumbul project testing the Big Hill porphyry target





The Big Hill target has been described by Sultan as "the standout, undrilled porphyry gold copper target in the central Lachlan Fold Belt" 1





The Big Hill magnetic complex is approximately 5km long by 2.5km wide situated within both the Sultan and Kincora licenses with ongoing drilling to test coincident induced polarization, magnetic and geochemical anomalies 1, 2





Kincora operated drilling programs are ongoing at the Trundle and Nyngan copper gold projects with preparations to commence drilling at the Fairholme gold project

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC) notes that Sultan Resources Ltd ("Sultan") (ASX: SLZ) has commenced drilling of its Big Hill gold copper porphyry target that sits on the license boundary of Kincora's Cundumbul project 2. Permits for up to 4500 metres of diamond drilling are in place with a first pass 3-hole program for 1200 metres commenced, and expected to take only 4 weeks, with drill collars within 300 metres of the Cundumbul license boundary 1, 2 – see Figures 2 and 3.

Kincora Copper - Drilling commences testing Cundumbul project (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited)

Sultan states that the Big Hill target displays coincident and complimentary magnetic and Induced Polarisation ("IP") responses, high grade copper and gold rock chips, distinct gold and copper plus pathfinder element geochemical soil anomalism and porphyry-style alteration within host-rock geology and a structural setting consistent with the upper or outer parts of an alkalic porphyry gold copper system such as Cadia and Boda 1, 2. The Big Hill target is located approximately 50km in equal distance to both Cadia and Boda in the Molong Belt of the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt.

The Big Hill magnetic complex is approximately 5km long by 2.5km wide situated within both the Sultan and Kincora licenses. A recent IP survey by Sultan has identified a large-scale IP chargeability anomaly approximately 1km long by 650m wide extending to 500m1 on their portion of the Big Hill magnetic complex straddling the license boundary.

Story continues

Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented: "Since Sultan secured its portfolio in the Lachlan Fold Belt in March 2020 it has been actively advancing the Big Hill target as a priority with boots on the ground exploration. This has resulted in the recently commenced first pass 3-hole program, with all holes collared within 300 metres of our license boundary and one proposed to be drilled up to the Cundumbul boundary.

Sultan's exploration approach and common large-scale magnetic complex target, of which up to 40% potentially sits on our ground, provides a template for Kincora to adopt should their drilling prove successful. We are watching with keen interest wishing Sultan all the best. The last exploration undertaken at the Cundumbul project was funded by Mitsubishi in 2015 and included only 844m of prior shallow drilling at other targets within the license.

With our drilling ongoing at Trundle and Nyngan copper gold porphyry projects, and preparations to commence drilling our Fairholme gold project in July, Kincora is set to enjoy significant news flow across four strategically placed projects in the Macquarie Arc."

1 Refer to Sultan Resources press release April 29th, 2021 "Big Hill IP results define 'classic' East Lachlan porphyry Au-Cu priority drill target" 2 Refer to Sultan Resources press release May 18th, 2021 "Maiden drill programme at priority Big Hill porphyry Au-Cu target commences"

Figure 1: Key Lachlan Fold Belt players and junior explorers - Kincora projects with near term drilling news flow highlighted in red

Central West, New South Wales, Australia

(View PDF)



Figure 2: Sultan has identified three targets on the license boundary with Kincora's Cundumbul license, including Big Hill 1, 2

Air magnetics of the larger Big Hill magnetic complex across neighbouring licenses and geochemical footprint identified by Sultan

Kincora: Cundumbul (EL6661 - outlined in black); &, Sultan: Star Plateau (EL8735 - outlined in white)

(View PDF)

Figure 3: Plan view of Big Hill target, including the 3 initial first phase drill holes (3 x 400m deep holes for 1200m) with coincident induced polarization, magnetic and geochemical anomalies 1, 2

(View PDF)

Figure 4: Kincora project drilling timelines and upcoming catalysts

One rig remains operational at the Trundle project with another recently mobilised to the Nyngan project ahead of the commencement of a drilling program at the Fairholme project

The first phase 3-hole program recently commenced by Sultan is testing a common magnetic complex to Kincora's Cundumbul project and is expected to take approximately 4 weeks (permits in place for up to 10 holes x 450 m depth) 1, 2

(View PDF)

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 45 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company. Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Cundumbul project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

JORC TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Rock sampling program: Soil sampling program: Drilling program: Drilling techniques Drill sample recovery Logging Rock sampling program: Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Rock and soil sampling program: Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Rock sampling program: Soil sampling program: Drilling program: Verification of sampling and assaying Location of data points Data spacing and distribution Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Sample security Audits or reviews Mining Associates has completed an review of sampling techniques and procedures at Trundle dated January 31st, 2021, as outlined in the Independent Technical Report included in the ASX listing prospectus, which is available at: https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Exploration done by other parties Geology Lithology

The Big Hill target exhibits features consistent with an Alkalic intrusive complex, with mineralogy and textures typical of the Cadia Intrusive Complex, including outcropping monzogabbro, diorite, monzodiorite & mafic monzonite porphyry dykes and small plugs or 'apophyses'.

Intrusives have intruded interpreted Cadia and Boda equivalent stratigraphy being the Late Ordovician Oakdale Volcanics, including an upper volcanic dominant and lower volcano-sedimentary package equivalent to the Forest Reef Volcanics & Weemalla Fm at Cadia and Kaiser Volcanics & Bodangora Fm at Boda.

An upper sequence consisting of basalt, andesite, trachyte & latite lavas, volcaniclastics and sub volcanic intrusions including feldspar-pyroxene porphyry dykes has been recognised. The lower sequence dominated by finely laminated, interbedded, volcaniclastic siltstones and sandstones, with localised skarn horizons. Drill hole Information Further details of exploration efforts and data of other parties are providing in the March 1st, 2021, Independent Technical Report included in the ASX listing prospectus, which is available at: https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-

prospectus Data aggregation methods Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Diagrams Balanced reporting Further details of exploration efforts and data of other parties are providing in the March 1st, 2021, Independent Technical Report included in the ASX listing prospectus, which is available at: Other substantive exploration data Further work .

SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/19/c2972.html