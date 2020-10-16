Drill rapper Headie One lands charts success with debut album

Drill rapper Headie One has scored a number one with his debut album Edna, dedicating the achievement to his late mother who gives the album its name.

The Tottenham-born musician, real name Irving Adjei, claimed the UK’s most streamed album of the week, with 25.5 million total track streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Edna – which guest features Drake, Stormzy and Skepta – is also the first British rap debut to land at number one this year.

View photos Headie One at his mother Edna’s grave (Official Charts Company/PA) More

Other British rap debuts that missed out on the top spot this year include KSI’s Dissimulation which reached two, and Digdat’s Ei8ht Mile which reached 12.

Headie One has been referred to as the King Of Drill, a minimal and controversial form of rap music, which sometimes includes references to real-life violent events.

Edna, which is dedicated to and named after his late mother, tackles topics including his time in prison after being sentenced to six months in January for carrying a knife.

View photos Drake features on Edna (Ian West/PA) More

Headie One said: “Having my debut album go to number one means a lot to me. Edna this is for you.”

Shabs Jobanputra, from Relentless Records – where Headie One is signed, said: “Another subculture of British music has just permeated mainstream society.

“Headie is at the top of his game and he truly deserves everything that is coming to him off the back of his authenticity and talent.”

Number two is claimed by British hip hop collective D-Block Europe, from Lewisham, south-east London, with their debut album The Blue Print – Us Vs Them.

View photos Dirtbike LB of the group D-Block Europe (Ian West/PA) More

Story continues