Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) adds US$61m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 55%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) share price is a whole 55% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 27% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months.

The recent uptick of 7.4% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because Dril-Quip made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Dril-Quip reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 11% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 9% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 31% in the last year, Dril-Quip shareholders lost 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dril-Quip better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Dril-Quip is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

