Driivz Debuts at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 to Showcase EV Charging Business Opportunities for Telecom Providers

·2 min read
Telcos can leverage existing assets to jump start entry into a rapidly growing marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a leading innovator in the EV charging industry, today announced it will exhibit its end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. It is being held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2.

“We are excited about introducing the telecommunications industry leaders at MWC Barcelona to the new revenue opportunities they can realize by offering EV charging services,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz.

“Telecom companies have unique advantages that can lead to rapid success in this new market. They have existing operational and infrastructure assets they can leverage to meet the rapidly growing demand for EV charging. They are already deeply engaged day-to-day with a large and diverse customer base and can offer value added services to their subscribers, from an all-inclusive solution for charging electric vehicles, to on-site consultancy, professional installation of hardware, EV charging operations, field service and customer support,” Frenkel added.

“The Driivz leadership team will be at our exhibit in Hall 5, Booth 5E61, ready to discuss why EV charging is a natural fit for telecom providers.”

Driivz powers the largest EV charging networks in the world with a market-leading, “telco grade” EV charging and energy management solution that increases customer loyalty, prevents churn and maximizes new revenue generation. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of transactions per month for more than one million EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC.

To arrange a meeting with the Driivz team at MWC Barcelona, fill-in your details here: https://driivz.com/lp/ppc/

About Driivz
Driivz, an independent company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer and eMobility Power. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

Media Contact
Deb Montner
Montner Tech PR
dmontner@montner.com
203-226-9290


