Dries Van Noten Explains Why Designing Is Like Eating Olives

Miles Socha
·7 min read

After more than 30 years designing collections, Dries Van Noten says he keeps challenging himself to embrace ideas and esthetics outside his comfort zone — including ones from which he might initially recoil.

He said it’s akin to eating an olive for the first time.

“At first you have to taste it, and you might say, ‘Oh this is really not good.’ But then you start to appreciate the taste of an olive, and then you see also the possibilities that you can mix it in dishes and things like that,” he related, arguing it’s the same for fashion. “People around me have to teach me things, and show me things which I don’t know, which they may find interesting. It’s not necessary that I always have to like it.…I might say, ‘This artist I don’t like’ or ‘This musician, I don’t think it’s very right for me.’ But at a certain moment you start to hear, you learn to appreciate, and that for me is always the most interesting thing: There has to be an evolution. We can’t stand still. I think there’s always the surprise, the novelty which you have to add, and I think that’s the exciting thing about fashion.

“I have to surprise my team, I have to surprise my clients, the buyers, and I also have to surprise myself,” he continued. “The last thing I want is that my creative process becomes some kind of a trick, becomes kind of a system. We always say, there’s one golden rule here in the house: When you see the trick, you lose the magic.”

In a wide-ranging conversation with WWD’s executive editor Bridget Foley, Van Noten reflected on his illustrious fashion career, and the very strange year 2020, which compelled him to get behind a grassroots efforts to better align fashion deliveries with seasons and snuff out early markdowns.

The loose-knit consortium, operating under the generic web site Forumletter.org, gathered hundreds of signatures from a host of luxury retailers and designers committed to slower fashion in the name of greater sustainability and respect for the creative process.

While Van Noten long resisted the treadmill of pre-collections, preferring only two collections a year, the designer said the forced slowdown amid the pandemic allowed him to shrink the size of his seasonal offering by about 30 to 35 percent.

The pandemic also scuttled runway shows, which have been the primary communication tool for the Belgian fashion house, which published a photo book in 2017 showcasing 100 of them.

The designer confessed that he initially found the prospect of unveiling his spring 2021 collections without a fashion show “quite confounding,” worried how to transmit emotions with a new, unfamiliar format. (The brand has never done an ad campaign.) But he ultimately embraced the challenge, and cited positive feedback to the images and short film he conceived with Viviane Sassen.

He disclosed that he probably won’t do any fashion shows for the fall 2021 season either. “We have to find a different way to present. When you have limitations, you can look at them as problematic, or you can also look at them as very positive and embrace it and that’s what we try to do now.”

In fact, Van Noten applauded the varied creative solutions other designers unfurled during fashion weeks in September and October, which saw a mix of physical shows, fashion films, boxed collections, art installations and even a puppet show.

“I think we haven’t seen the beginning of it,” he enthused. “I think everybody is learning now, and everybody has to find his or her own truth, to see what’s working for their brands. For next season, we are going to really discover all those new opportunities to show collections. And I think that that’s a great, great situation.”

The designer argued that the changes brought on by the pandemic must be embraced, and they should ultimately be good for fashion.

“It makes no sense to pick up where we stopped,” he said, sitting in his vast, brick-walled office with its hulking wood furniture, a bouquet of colorful flowers propped on the desk behind him. “We have to really hope for a big change in fashion now.”

Part of the solution is returning to “the essence” of fashion, reducing waste and also “explaining to the final customer how beautiful fashion can be, the skills that go into it and what the difference is between us and the high street.”

Van Noten confessed that his online discussions with a “mini cross-section of the industry” for the Forumletter petition were exhilarating, hashing out “practical problems” with peers, who are usually perceived as competitors. “It was really like a new feeling because before it was not done,” he marveled.

Belgium was once again under lockdown at the time of the summit, meaning Van Noten was designing shoes and choosing color cards via Zoom. He said he misses “playing creative ping pong” around a big table with his team in person, when subtle gestures drive the creative decision-making. “But on the other hand, we manage,” he said.

Asked about his loyal customer base, Van Noten expressed gratitude for that, while stressing the need to attract new customers all the time. “It was never my idea to age with my collections,” he said, noting that “very early on in my creative process, I took distance, especially from the men’s wear collection, which I was at a certain moment designing for myself.”

To be sure, the designer’s passion for his craft hasn’t diminished one iota, his inimitable embellishments a “backbone” of his aesthetics. “Like a painter has his paint, I have my colors, my fabrics and my prints,” he said. “I think fashion is a very important way of communication. And it’s part of our culture. So for me everything [that] is cultural is important.”

Asked which fashion designers he admires, Van Noten didn’t drop any names, but noted, “I really follow what’s happening in fashion. For me, it’s very inspiring and interesting to see how everybody approaches garments in a different way.”

Van Noten also spoke briefly about his business journey, recalling how Barneys New York became his first wholesale client in 1986 when Bonnie Pressman wandered into his booth at a trade show in London and placed an order for his men’s collection. He expressed remorse and sadness that the luxury retailer closed its doors for good last February. “It’s a pity, because it was such an institution. I think it was a very special store,” he said. “But now maybe this creates possibilities for other people who own stores to pop up.”

Long vaunted as one of the industry’s larger independents, Van Noten surprised in 2018 when he sold a majority stake to Spanish fragrance and fashion firm Puig. Asked what was behind the decision, he cited a “combination of things,” but mainly his wish to secure the company’s future as he entered his 60s.

He confessed that the moment the deal was signed, a lot of people thought he would “become a designer like anybody else and start using a lot of logos and these type of things.”

He stressed that nothing has changed and he still takes risks with collections — his spring 2020 collaboration with Christian Lacroix but one example — and with his new Los Angeles flagship boutique, which sells past collections and boasts rotating exhibition spaces, a music room and a tropical garden.

“I still feel very independent now. They give us that freedom,” he enthused, lauding that Puig is a “family business.…It’s a big, international business, but there’s a very human approach about it.”

Asked if he might consider another blockbuster collaboration like the Lacroix one, Van Noten replied: “Never say never. I don’t know,” he said. “I think that’s the fun thing about fashion. There’s always the next step. That keeps you sharp.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over L.A. or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest women's hoops coach

    The Stanford coach credits Summitt for her help in reaching the record.

  • Dahl heads to Rangers | FastCast

    David Dahl signs a one-year deal with the Rangers, plus Aaron Boone joins Hot Stove to discuss the offseason on this edition of FastCast

  • ESPN swaps Elle Duncan in for evening SportsCenter, moves Sage Steele to daytime

    Steele recently accused Duncan of boxing her out of a network special on racial and social justice.

  • 8 key recruits/teams to watch as early signing period takes over college football

    The rich will definitely get richer this early signing period — Alabama is expected to pull in the highest-rated class. But there are a few players that could help turn around a program in need.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Raiders cover -3.5 vs. Chargers?

    Minty Bets, Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Chargers-Raiders game on Thursday Night.