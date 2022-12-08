Dried Eggs Market is Set to Surpass a Worth of US$ 4.56 Bn by year 2032-end Owing to its Varied Usage in Global Food Industry | Get Latest Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe holds around 24.3% of the global dried egg revenue share. The U.S. Dried Eggs Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next ten years. Kewpie Corporation, Sanovo Technology A/S, Michael Foods, Inc., Venky’s (India) Limited, and Interovo Egg Group BV are the top players driving market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dried eggs market is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of around 8.2% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market registered a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a projection of US$ 4.56 Bn by the year 2032. Over the recent years, the global market value of eggs has surged by an average of about 6.6%, and the growth of the market is attributed to the surging demand for packaged foods, personalization and snacking trends, and innovative food ideas related to the use of eggs. Eggs sales are projected to continue growing at a significant CAGR of approximately 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Several developing countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and India and making a significant shift from carbohydrate-based foods (rice, grains, and grains) to protein-based foods (fish, eggs, meat) with different consumption patterns. This factor alone has a significant impact on the food market and stimulates demand for eggs and egg-based products, driving the import and export of dried eggs worldwide.

In addition to that, this surge in the demand has also helped in surging egg protection. North America is expected to account for the maximum revenue of the global dried eggs market by possessing more than 30%. Furthermore, the East Asian market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2%. Dry egg producers are focusing on processing eggs into dry form due to high demand from the food industry.

Key Takeaways

  • Egg allergy is known as the second most common food allergy among infants and young children. Various studies have shown that egg allergy is based on self-reported food allergies that tend to exaggerate prevalence. In addition to IgE-mediated allergies, egg proteins can also cause non-IgE-mediated and mixed Ige-mediated and non-IgE-mediated reactions. Atopic dermatitis and eosinophilic gastroenteropathy are two diseases that fall into this category.

  • This results in a negative impact on the market and also leads to a significant decrease in demand. Furthermore, high tariffs on imported consumer goods also heightened the price of eggs and egg products, making it difficult for consumers to purchase imported dried egg products from the market.

  • In various places including Africa, the majority of the population resides in poverty and has very low consumption levels. This results in indirectly limiting the growth of the dried egg market. The countries with the highest import duties on eggs are Norway (196%), Iceland (187%), and Canada (84.9%).

  • Furthermore, egg whites are predicted to witness a robust growth rate of about 10.7% on average throughout the forecast period attributed to the color and gelling properties of different drying methods and product storage conditions. Dried egg whites are primarily used as food ingredients due to their unique functional properties related to color and gelation.

  • Egg whites are predicted to be dried in several ways including freeze-drying or hot air drying and can be stored at 2540°C for about 4 months. The gelling properties obtained during storage can result in higher protein morphology and better color in the final product.

  • In 2021, bakery and confectionery applications held the highest market share of around 36.4% associated with the food industry, although ice cream and frozen desserts are anticipated to surge at a higher CAGR of 8.6% during the industry forecast period. A staple in the kitchen, dried eggs are widely used in many types of pastries, breakfasts, bread, and more. Due to the complex mixture of proteins and fats, many foods can be easily prepared from the product.

  • Some of the common problems that have been associated with fresh eggs are ingestion, which is expected to cause salmonella bacteria, and secondly, food waste can occur due to the short shelf life. The high use of dried eggs in the food industry is because the product is pasteurized and can easily be substituted for fresh eggs at any time in any recipe by adding water or other food products. Alternatively, you can use it to add molds to cookie dough or make any type of custard.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players focus on the personalization of dry egg products without forgetting laws and regulations. Eggs have different regulations from country to country.

Key Companies Profiled are Interovo Egg Group BV, Sanovo Technology A/S, Agroholding Avangard, Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Michael Foods, Inc., Ballas Egg Products Corp., Henningsen Foods, Wulro BV

More Insights into the Dried Eggs Market

Germany is anticipated to witness a phenomenal growth in the dried eggs market segment as it accounted for around 23.7% of the total revenue in Europe and a market value of $104 million.

Market Segments Covered in Dried Egg Industry Analysis

By Product Type

  • Whole Eggs

  • Egg Whites

  • Egg Yolk

By End-Use Application

  • Food Processing Industry

    • Bakery & Confectionery

    • Creamy Sauces

    • Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts

    • Mayonnaise

    • Noodles & Pasta

    • Salad Dressings

    • Others

  • Food Service Providers

  • Retails/Household

    • Convenience Stores

    • Discount Stores

    • Grocery Stores

    • Modern Trade

    • Online Retail

    • Specialty Food/Sports Stores

    • Wholesalers

    • Other Sales Channel

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

  1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

  2.1. Global Dried Eggs Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Regulations

5. Global Dried Eggs Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6. Global Dried Eggs Market - Pricing Analysis

