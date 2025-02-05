Dricus Du Plessis has 'world's respect' for Alex Pereira, lauds UFC champ as one of the GOATs

.

Despite being potential rivals, Dricus Du Plessis heaped praise on fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a rematch, which headlines Saturday's UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Light heavyweight champion Pereira and Du Plessis expressed interest in fighting each other, with Pereira even willing to drop back down to middleweight. Whether or not they ever fight, Du Plessis couldn't help but laud Pereira for his achievements.

"I think he is one of the greatest combat athletes to ever live," Du Plessis told Mark Bouris. "He is a phenomenal athlete. To go in a short period of time from a different sport and not just a different sport, kickboxing, which is not a great base for MMA. It helps, but if that's the only thing you know, not a great base if you're going to go up against these wrestling guys. He came in and just went through everyone after being one of the greatest K1 kickboxers to ever live.

"I mean, multiple titles at the highest level, comes in a short period of time and became middleweight champion, goes to light heavyweight, becomes champion, and being one of the biggest names, like always ready to fight. I have the world's respect for him as a fighter, as a person even, I think. We are rivals, but I have the utmost respect for what he's achieved in the sport, and he's truly one of the GOATS to ever – not do MMA or in the UFC, in combat sports. I think probably the most achieved combat sports athlete the world's ever seen."

Pereira will be in Strickland's corner for the fight. Du Plessis was asked what his message to "Poatan" is.

"How's it going to feel to be in Sean Strickland's corner losing again?" Du Plessis asked. "One day when we fight, he'll be zero and 2."

Related

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Caio Borralho offers one-sided prediction for potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Alex Pereira UFC superfight

Dricus Du Plessis confident in his power in potential Alex Pereira fight: 'I will catch you eventually'

Alex Pereira: Making weight only real challenge in hypothetical fight vs. Dricus Du Plessis

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 312.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dricus Du Plessis has 'world's respect' for Alex Pereira, lauds UFC champ as one of the GOATs