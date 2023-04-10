Dricus Du Plessis fires back at UFC champ Israel Adesanya: Enjoy your victory ‘at home in New Zealand’

Dricus Du Plessis knew very well the champ was talking about him.

Du Plessis, a UFC middleweight contender from South Africa, fired back at Israel Adesanya for his threatening comments following his knockout win over Alex Pereira this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 287 in Miami. Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) never mentioned Du Plessis (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) by name, but it was clear he was talking about him given the nature of his remarks saying he would “drag his carcass across South Africa.”

Now, just a couple of days after Adesanya’s win, Du Plessis responded to the newly crowned champ on social media.

“So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram. “I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me. Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand.

“UFC Africa is far from being done at least another year, I’ll meet you on neutral ground this year and if you still feel so strongly after facing me and I take your belt home I’ll give you another chance to come and try face me on MY HOME soil of Africa. We are Africa we fear nothing and certainly nobody.”

Adesanya’s UFC 287 post-fight comments came after Du Plessis said earlier this year that he and teammate Cameron Saaimon were the only true African fighters in the UFC. He also took a shot at Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, who are Nigeria-born but left their home countries at an early age. Adesanya lives in New Zealand and Usman in the U.S.

Du Plessis is coming off back-to-back finishes of Darren Till and, most recently, Derek Brunson at UFC 285 in March. He has yet to lose in the octagon, and he’s one of the few top contenders who has yet to fight Adesanya.

