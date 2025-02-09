Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland at UFC 312: Best photos

.

Check out the best photos from Dricus Du Plessis' middleweight title defense over Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in their UFC 312 rematch at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. (Fight and venue photos by UFC, Getty, Reuters)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-media-day

sean-strickland-ufc-312-media-day

sean-strickland-ufc-312-open-workouts

sean-strickland-ufc-312-open-workouts_748c62

sean-strickland-ufc-312-open-workouts-1

sean-strickland-ufc-312-open-workouts-2

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-open-workouts

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-open-workouts-1

sean-strickland-ufc-312

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-press-conference

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312

sean-strickland-ufc-312-pre-fight-press-conference_56c44a

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-pre-fight-press-conference_7dc1cb

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-pre-fight-press-conference-faceoff_870e9d

sean-strickland-ufc-312-official-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-ufc-312-official-weigh-ins-1

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-official-weigh-ins-1

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-official-weigh-ins

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-ceremonial-weigh-ins_b67b99

dricus-du-plessis-sean-strickland-ufc-311-ceremonial-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-ufc-312_a14ef8

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312_3a0ebd

sean-strickland-ufc-312_59de9c

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312_5aec3b

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-2

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-1

sean-strickland-ufc-312_8d74e3

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-3

sean-strickland-ufc-312-1

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312-2_3ebd4f

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312_cf1210

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-1

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312_44660d

dricus-du-plessis-ufc-312-2

dricus-du-plessis-vs-sean-strickland-ufc-312_4f5985

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland at UFC 312: Best photos