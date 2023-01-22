Drew Timme scores 38 as No. 6 Gonzaga tops Pacific 99-90

  • Pacific guard Judson Martindale (33) shoots a 3-point basket over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    1/5

    Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

    Pacific guard Judson Martindale (33) shoots a 3-point basket over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme shoots against Pacific during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    2/5

    Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme shoots against Pacific during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pacific guard Nick Blake shoots a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    3/5

    Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

    Pacific guard Nick Blake shoots a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Pacific guard Judson Martindale, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    4/5

    Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

    Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Pacific guard Judson Martindale, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pacific guard Luke Avdalovic, right, celebrates with guard Nick Blake after scoring a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    5/5

    Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

    Pacific guard Luke Avdalovic, right, celebrates with guard Nick Blake after scoring a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pacific guard Judson Martindale (33) shoots a 3-point basket over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme shoots against Pacific during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Pacific guard Nick Blake shoots a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Pacific guard Judson Martindale, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Pacific guard Luke Avdalovic, right, celebrates with guard Nick Blake after scoring a 3-point basket against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
·3 min read

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half, including 18 straight points during one stretch, and No. 6 Gonzaga pulled away in the closing minutes for a 99-90 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) rebounded after seeing its 75-game home win streak come to an end with Thursday’s stunning loss to Loyola Marymount. It wasn’t the strongest defensive effort by the Bulldogs, but Timme and fellow forward Anton Watson were unstoppable on the interior.

“(Timme) had obviously a great stretch where he was delivering and for the most part seeing one-on-one coverage I think because we’ve shot the ball so well," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He delivered. We needed him to. We definitely won with our offense tonight. It wasn’t our defense that won that game.”

Timme made 17 of 23 shots and almost all of them within a couple feet of the rim. Watson added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bulldogs outscored Pacific 58-38 in the paint. Timme’s night would have been even bigger, but he was just 4 of 11 at the foul line.

Timme's previous career-high was 37 points on Nov. 13, 2021, against Texas. He scored 35 earlier this season against Pepperdine.

“You just got to do what it takes to win obviously,” Timme said. “I didn’t have the game I saw fit the other night and it’s all about how you bounce back and respond to adversity.”

Rasir Bolton added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their previous three road games in conference play by a combined eight points, and Julian Strawther had 15.

Gonzaga avoided losing consecutive games in conference play for the first time since late in the 2014 season when the Zags dropped back-to-back games at BYU and San Diego. Gonzaga has not lost consecutive games at any point since December 2018.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led five Pacific players in double figures with 17 points. Nick Blake scored 16 before fouling out. Keylan Boone finished with 15, Luke Avdalovic added 13 and Judson Martindale finished with 12. Pacific (10-12, 3-4) made eight 3-pointers in the first half and was tied at 47 at halftime, but the Tigers were just 1 of 8 from deep in the second half.

After Watson’s dunk to open the second half scoring for Gonzaga, Timme took over. He scored the next nine field goals for the Bulldogs, all around the rim and Gonzaga built a 61-49 lead.

Pacific hung around and was within 65-63 when Timme scored his ninth consecutive field goal to push the lead back to four and Gonzaga finally got a basket from someone else when Bolton scored on a layup with 11:46 remaining.

Gonzaga finally created separation in the final four minutes after Strawther’s 3-pointer and consecutive baskets by Timme gave the Zags a 12-point lead.

“You can kind of see it in the defenders faces on the opposing team that there's really nothing you can do to stop him. That’s what we needed from Drew,” Watson said.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Timme was unstoppable on the interior in part due to Pacific’s decision not to double-team. Timme moved into second place on the school’s all-time list for career made field goals. Timme has 782 and moved past Jim McPhee, who had 774 from 1986-90.

Pacific: The Tigers lost their 19th straight to the Bulldogs and have not defeated Gonzaga since joining the WCC. Pacific’s only win over Gonzaga came in 1976.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are at Portland next Saturday night.

Pacific: The Tigers are at Santa Clara next Saturday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Hyman puts up four points, Oilers down Canucks 4-2 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — Zach Hyman had a four-point night and set a new career-high in points Saturday as his surging Edmonton Oilers handed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks a 4-2 loss. Hyman contributed a goal and three assists for the Oilers (27-18-3), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and added two helpers, and Connor McDavid had one of each. Leon Draisaitl also scored his 28th of the season. Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller replied for the Canucks (18-25-3), and Quinn Hughes registered two helpers. Stuar

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • Why Malachi Flynn is still an intriguing prospect to NBA teams

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to explain why Malachi Flynn, who's had a fairly inconsistent term in the NBA, is still viewed as an attractive prospect by other NBA teams. Listen to the full episode discussing the latest rumours around the team on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time