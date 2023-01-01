Drew Timme scores 35, No. 10 Gonzaga tops Pepperdine 111-88

  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots while defended by Pepperdine center Carson Basham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    1/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots while defended by Pepperdine center Carson Basham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots over Pepperdine guard Malik Moore (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    2/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots over Pepperdine guard Malik Moore (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots next to Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    3/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots next to Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center left, and assistant coach Roger Powell Jr., center right, direct the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    4/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center left, and assistant coach Roger Powell Jr., center right, direct the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pepperdine head coach Lorenzo Romar, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    5/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Pepperdine head coach Lorenzo Romar, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis, left, shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    6/6

    Pepperdine Gonzaga Basketball

    Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis, left, shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots while defended by Pepperdine center Carson Basham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots over Pepperdine guard Malik Moore (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots next to Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center left, and assistant coach Roger Powell Jr., center right, direct the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Pepperdine head coach Lorenzo Romar, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis, left, shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
·4 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme and No. 10 Gonzaga carried their recent offensive punch into the start of West Coast Conference play.

Timme scored 22 of his season-high 35 points as part of Gonzaga’s first-half scoring outburst, and the No. 10 Bulldogs raced past Pepperdine 111-88 on Saturday in the WCC opener for both.

Gonzaga (12-3, 1-0 WCC) won its 27th consecutive WCC opener and extended its home win streak to 74 games. The last time the Zags lost their first conference game of the season was 1996, when they fell to Santa Clara.

It was also Gonzaga’s 44th straight win over the Waves, the last loss coming during the 2001-02 season.

“We were really, really good on offense. Not so good on defense,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “But a lot of that has to do, as I said going into this game, Pepperdine has got some really talented guys. And not only are they talented, but they can really shoot.”

Gonzaga just happened to shoot better, led by its standout post player.

Timme led an offensive onslaught by the Zags in the first half in which Gonzaga led 56-40 at the break, shot 63%, scored 40 points in the paint and added 20 points on the fastbreak. Timme made 10 of 12 shots and the team's 56 points were the second-most scored in a first half this season by the Zags.

Timme made 15 of 19 shots for the game and his jump-hook in the lane with 4:37 left pushed Gonzaga to the century mark in points for the fifth time this season. Timme posted the seventh 30-point game of his college career and finished two points off his career-high of 37 points set last season against Texas.

“I think just got that extra gear now I would say. I know in order for us to win and be the best that we can be I have to do certain things night in and night out,” Timme said.

Julian Strawther added 22 points and Gonzaga finished with six players in double figures. Malachi Smith added 15, Rasir Bolton scored 14, Anton Watson 11 and Ben Gregg 10. Gonzaga shot 61% and has scored at least 85 points in its past five games.

Strawther felt he'd been struggling despite scoring in double figures in the previous three games.

“Just coming in with the mentality that it’s a new season and I can come out here and make an impact,” Strawther said. “It was good for my confidence to come out here and have a good performance.”

Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) with 20 points in just 23 minutes, and was limited by major foul trouble in the first half. Lewis had seven points, three rebounds and two assists in the first six minutes for the Waves, before sitting nearly the rest of the half with foul trouble. Lewis picked up his second foul with about 14 minutes left in the half, returned with 5:39 left and was called for his third foul 15 seconds later.

He ended up being a spectator for most of Gonzaga’s 20-4 run to close the half. Pepperdine pulled even at 36-36 on Jevon Porter’s basket, but the Zags made nine of their final 13 shots to close the half.

Porter and Carson Basham added 17 apiece for the Waves.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: The Waves lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 80 points. Pepperdine shot 52%, but was outscored 70-46 in the paint and 30-5 on the fastbreak.

Gonzaga: Timme continues his climb up the Gonzaga's scoring record book. Timme moved into fourth place on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list with 1,861 points. He moved past Elias Harris and within six points of Adam Morrison for third.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: The Waves host Santa Clara on Thursday.

Gonzaga: The Zags begin a three-game road trip at San Francisco on Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • HC Davos holds on to early lead in 2-1 win over Canada at Spengler Cup

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos. Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead. Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win. Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. Jake DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (27-

  • Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin

  • Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets. When all fo