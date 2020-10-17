Drew Scott's Cover of Ed Sheeran Will Leave You "Thinking Out Loud"

From House Beautiful





With the arrival of another weekend came the arrival of another beautiful acoustic cover from HGTV star Drew Scott. Already a rock star in the design world, Drew expanded his Property Brothers empire earlier this year when he launched a new magazine with twin brother Jonathan. Is it just us, or does he have ambitions to become a literal rock star, too?

Recently, Drew crooned both "Love Yourself," the kiss-off anthem Justin Bieber co-wrote with Ed Sheeran, and the Otis Redding classic "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." Last month, he also transported us back to the '90s with a cover of "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.



In his Instagram caption, Drew dedicated his latest performance to his wife, Linda Phan. "This one's for you," he wrote before launching into "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed.

"Take me into your loving arms / Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars / Place your head on my beating heart / I'm thinking out loud," Drew croons to his love during the performance.



In the past, Drew mixed things up with a duet of the heart-melting song from the Disney-Pixar animated short Lava with Linda. She really rocked the ukulele, so we can predict a baby Property Brother will have some big musical talent.



Drew has also recorded "Shallow," the haunting Academy Award–winning ballad performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, with his guitar teacher. And to mark Father's Day, Drew followed up his impressive performance of "Lean on Me" with a duet with none other than his dad. The dapper gents played a cover of the Jimmy Buffet classic "Margaritaville."





