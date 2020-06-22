Drew Scott Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Him and His Brothers

Photo credit: Facebook / Drew Scott

Before Drew and Jonathan Scott were the Property Brothers, they were just twins growing up in Vancouver, Canada. Their passion for helping others through design started when they were just seven years old and created their own little business where they made nylon-covered hangers. But as much as Drew and Jonathan made a great pair as kids (and obviously still do today!), they’re part of an even more amazing trio. Their older brother, JD Scott , who you may remember from Brother vs. Brother (ahem, watch the trailer for season seven here !) was and always is there to show his little bros the ropes.

On Saturday, Drew Scott took to social media to post an adorable throwback photo as well as a current photo of him, JD, and Jonathan. "Some things don’t change," Drew wrote in the caption. "The three of us together has always been a recipe for laughter! #brotherlylove ."

In the first photo, you see the brothers donning perfectly color-coordinated outfits and cheesing so hard (I have a hunch that their mom, Joanne Scott, laid these outfits out for them). From left to right, Jonathan wears a navy sweater and pants, JD wears a navy and gray sweater with a red collar and beige pants, and Drew wears a beige sweater with a red collar and beige pants. All three outfits wonderfully complement each other and the boys are filled with glee. Then, click to the next photo and you'll see the now-grown men... in kilts and equipped with bagpipes.

Unfortunately, Drew didn't include a video of the brothers' performing the bagpipes ( see Drew play the pipes back in 2013) , but he did recently give fans a look at his own musical talents. Last week, he shared a video of him performing "Lean on Me" . He also wowed us with this sweet video on Father's Day of him singing and playing guitar with his dad . If you ask us, the Scott brothers are true renaissance men and we're constantly waiting to see what they’ll surprise us with next.

