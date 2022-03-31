Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Sweet Photos from Baby Shower: 'Thanks for Showering Us with Love'

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

Drew Scott/instagram

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are getting ready for their first baby.

The HGTV host, 43, and the podcast producer, 36, shared photos from their baby shower brunch over the weekend.

Phan's series of snaps featured a close-up look of a unique white cake topped with an olive green and floral layer that was surrounded by flowers and fruit. She and Drew smiled behind the sweet treat in her follow-up photo. The pair also posed next to a different cake, which had a few pieces missing, in Phan's last photo.

"Terrible at uploading pics .expert at eating cake! 😋," Phan captioned the fun photos, thanking her family for the "baby shower brunch."

Drew uploaded his own carousel that started with him sweetly kissing Phan's baby bump as she laughed.

"Teamwork: She drops food on her belly. I get to eat said food," he wrote alongside the photos. "Thanks for showering us with love, near and far! 🥰"

The photos featured a family snap and a group shot that included Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

Jonathan added a touching note in the comment section.

"❤️❤️ can't wait for you guys to be the BEST mommy & daddy. You'll have plenty of family support 😊," he wrote.

After a two-year fertility journey that included intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, Drew and Phan finally received good news in August and are preparing to welcome a little one in May.

The pair have been open about their journey to become parents, sharing in the spring issue of Reveal magazine the things they wish they knew before beginning.

"When it comes to IVF, I wish someone told me that there's such a supportive community," said Phan in a video coinciding with the issue. "That was a thing I leaned into the most and I appreciate the most."

Drew added, "I had no idea how many people had really rough experiences getting to finally having a baby."

"Whether it was having to go to IVF or IUI or whatever else it might be, it was actually the more we realize a lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys as well, it actually helped to build a community of support," he continued. "We wanted to be a part of that."

Drew and Phan announced their pregnancy on their At Home with Linda and Drew Scott podcast in December.

"Cat's out of the bag, everyone. Linda's pregnant!" Drew said.

He later added, "I knew I've wanted to have kids since I was a kid. But then I got really busy with work and I love what I do. I love helping other families. But I realized twelve years had gone by of doing that when we'd sort of sidelined starting our own family. I'm really glad we made that decision now and we have the support to make it happen."