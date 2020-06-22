Drew Scott Just Performed "Margaritaville" With His Dad and Suddenly We're Excited for Summer

Photo credit: Drew Scott - Instagram

Not too long after Erin Napier sang "Amazing Grace" on Home Town this season, the Property Brothers Drew Scott shared a solo cover of "Lean on Me" on social media. The word was out: There are some HGTV stars have some serious vocal chops.

To mark Father's Day, Drew followed up his impressive performance with a duet with none other than his dad. The dapper gents played an acoustic cover of the Jimmy Buffet classic "Margaritaville."

"I blew out my flip-flop / Stepped on a pop top / Cut my heel, had to cruise on back home / But there's booze in the blender / And soon it will render / That frozen concoction that helps me hang on," Jonathan crooned during the nearly four-minute performance.

As it turns out, Drew owes his music talent to his dad, who gave the future HGTV star his first guitar when he was about 10 years old. His dad also taught him how to strum.

Dad gave me my first guitar when I was around 10. He taught me to play, and most importantly he taught us by example how to be a hardworking, good human. Until we can be in person again we’ve been playing virtually. Happy Father’s Day, Dad and to all father figures out there. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zWCPK7tEXd — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) June 21, 2020

"He taught me to play, he taught all three of us boys karate, and most importantly, he taught us by example how to be a hardworking, good human," Drew wrote on Instagram. "I can’t wait until we can see each other again. Until then, we’ve been enjoying our virtual music sessions (special thanks to mom for the tech support!)."



And the duet got rave reviews from fellow celebs. "I love this so much!!!" actress Faith Ford wrote. "Happy Father’s Day to your awesome Dad!!"



