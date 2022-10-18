Drew Ray Tanner Stars in ‘Boot Camp’ Rom-Com Movie Based on Popular Wattpad Story

In his first leading feature role, Drew Ray Tanner (“Riverdale”) will star in “Boot Camp,” a film adaptation of the hugely popular Wattpad story by Gina Musa of the same name.

The romantic comedy tells the body-empowerment story of notoriously unathletic Whitney Carmichael, played by Rachel Boudwin, who begins to fall for her off-limits personal trainer, Axel (Tanner), after signing up for an intense summer boot camp to reinvent herself. A deepening connection inspires her to let go of the others’ expectations and, instead, find the strength to embrace her true self.

Wattpad Webtoon Studios announced that production has wrapped on “Boot Camp” after filming began in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, earlier this month. The movie does not yet have distribution deals. “Boot Camp,” which currently has over 26 million reads on Wattpad, was developed with Great Pacific Media, December Films, Junction Hammer Productions and Channel Zero Studios.

In addition to Tanner and Boudwin, the cast of “Boot Camp” includes Emmanuelle Chriqui, who portrayed Sloan in HBO’s “Entourage” and is currently in her third season playing Lana Lang in the CW’s “Superman & Lois,” who will play Cindy, boot camp leader camp and the mother of Whitney’s nemesis. Rounding out the supporting cast are Ennis Esmer (“Red Oaks,” “Children Ruin Everything”) as the boot camp’s co-leader Bob and Martin Cummins (“Riverdale,” “When Calls the Heart”) as Whitney’s father, as well as Rachel Boyd (“He’s Not Worth Dying For”) as Willow, a beautiful but malicious queen bee whose cruelty stems from a troubled relationship with her mother, Cindy (Chriqui).

Great Pacific Media (GPM) acquired the film and TV rights and is producing the movie for parent company Thunderbird Entertainment. Wattpad Webtoon Studios will oversee global sales (excluding Canada) and distribution for “Boot Camp,” which is partially backed by the studio’s $100 million development and production fund from parent company Naver, as part of the merger of Wattpad Studios and Webtoon Studios in 2021.

Mackenzie Munro (“Salvation”) directs, with a script penned by Gemma Holdway (“Cardinal,” “The Murders”). Aron Levitz, David Madden and Lindsey Weems Ramey are set to executive produce for Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Lindsay Macadam is producing for GPM while David Way and Wendy McKernan are executive producing for the company. Todd Berger and Julie DiCresce are executive producing for December Films and Jennifer Chen and Sabrina Spence are executive producing for Junction Hammer Productions.

“’Boot Camp’ is a celebration of love and body empowerment in a time when we don’t see those messages nearly enough online and in entertainment,” said Lindsey Ramey, head of global film at Wattpad Webtoon Studios. “Hollywood is overdue for a smart, joyful film with an amazing love story about someone who can love themself as much as someone else. We’re turning tired tropes on their head, and making a film where the female lead doesn’t need an external makeover in order to fall in love and live happily ever after.”

Lindsay Macadam, exec VP of GPM, commented, “Wattpad Webtoon Studios have been tremendous partners on ‘Boot Camp.’ Their track record in this genre is more than impressive and we are thrilled to bring this important story to life. Millions have read and loved the story that inspired the film and we know that they — and many more — will fall in love with these characters.”

Other upcoming projects in development from Wattpad Webtoon Studios include A. Rasen’s nightmare-filled Webtoon hit “Gremoryland” with Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment; Deanna Cameron’s “What Happened That Night,” adapted by “Children of Men” screenwriter David Arata; T.L. Bodine’s “The Hound,” adapted by screenwriter Angela LaManna (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Marvel’s “The Punisher” series); Spanish Wattpad hits “Perfectos Mentirosos” (119 million reads on Wattpad) from author Alex Mírez; and Flor M. Salvador’s webnovel “Boulevard” (88 million reads).

