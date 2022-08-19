Drew Lock gains in Seahawks QB derby while on his couch with COVID, offense bad vs Bears

Gregg Bell
·8 min read
In this article:
Drew Lock just gained in the competition to be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. While sitting on his couch, in COVID quarantine.

That’s not saying Seattle’s starting offense would have definitely looked better with Lock running it Thursday.

But it could hardly have looked worse.

Just when it appeared the Seahawks’ derby to replace traded Russell Wilson was stalled because of Lock’s positive coronavirus test, Thursday night happened at Lumen Field. Geno Smith and the starting offense went out in the second preseason game and made these recently toothless Chicago Bears look like Monsters of the Midway again in Seattle’s 27-11 preseason loss.

It was 24-0 Chicago early in the third quarter of this game Lock was supposed to start, until he tested positive Tuesday.

And 24-0 wasn’t even that close.

Smith missed on six of his first 13 passes. He got sacked twice. His starting offense had three passes go off hands.

Rookie left tackle Charles Cross had three penalties, including one to negate what would have been a completion on third down deep in Bears territory in the second quarter.

Starting left guard Damien Lewis got carted off the field with an ankle injury that had an air cast over it.

Smith came out from halftime with a wrap over his right knee and mid-leg. He finished 10 for 18 passing (with three drops and one pass batted down at the line). Smith had 112 yards passing and a pedestrian passer rating of 74.3. A perfect rating is 158.3.

Lock’s last week replacing Smith and leading Seattle’s second-team offense at Pittsburgh was 131.1.

Lock threw two touchdown passes against the Steelers, though he also blew reading a blitzing linebacker off the edge when he got sacked and lost a fumble late with the game on the line.

Jacob Eason, the third quarterback from the University of Washington and Lake Stevens, entered with the starting offensive line for the first drive of the second half. Eason has barely gotten any scrimmage plays in training camp, because coaches were maximizing the chances to evaluate Smith versus Lock.

Now they are wondering what this offense may look like with Lock running it, as he did in practice Tuesday an hour before he tested positive.

Per NFL following CDC guidelines Lock is in quarantine for five days, through at least Saturday. If he is symptom-free and tests negative he can return to practice Sunday, the first on-field workout day for the team following this game full of malfunctioning.

Eason finished 17 of 35 for 141 yards. His poor passing rating of 59.3 fit his poor completion rate.

The Seahawks’ offense had seven three-and-out drives through the first 2 1/2 quarters. Four of those three-and-outs came with Smith quarterbacking the starters.

Seattle had 169 total yards of offense with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. That’s when the starting offensive line was still in the game against Chicago’s reserve defense.

The Seahawks had 13 penalties, plus another one for illegal hands to the face on reserve offensive tackle Stone Forsythe Chicago declined to end a series in the fourth quarter.

Michael Dickson punted 10 times. That would have been his career high if it had been a regular-season game.

Boos to end the half

Smith got another chance in the situation in which he excelled last weekend at Pittsburgh: a 2-minute drill at the end of the first half. Running back DeeJay Dallas dropped a first-down pass. Cross, the ninth-overall pick who’s been the starting left tackle since the first practice of the first offseason practice, had a false-start penalty. Smith got sacked for a loss of 7 more yards.

Three plays, minus-7 yards, and another punt by Dickson.

The fans at Lumen Field booed, which doesn’t happen every preseason game.

Seattle’s defense missing resting starters Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks stopped the Bears on four plays. Chicago punted. But Seahawks reserve wide receiver Cade Johnson muffed the catch. The ball bounded into the end zone where Chicago’s Elijah Hicks recovered it for a touchdown.

Seattle trailed 17-0.

Special teams had as bad a night as the other Seahawks units. It had more missed tackles in addition to Johnson’s fumble-touchdown that jeopardizes his already shaky future with the team.

Kicker Jason Myers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right.

Right tackle competition

Jake Curhan started the second consecutive game at right tackle, next to right guard Gabe Jackson.

Curhan started five games last season as an undrafted rookie. He and the veteran Jackson deftly picked up a Bears stunt of crossing pass rushers on third down on Seattle’s first possession. That gave Smith a lot of time to check multiple receiving options. He threw deep and accurately to Freddie Swain into Bears territory for what would have been a smooth third-down conversion.

Par for the night, Swain dropped it. The wide receiver allowed the ball to bang off the chest plate of his shoulder pads. So it was the first three and out and Dickson punt to begin the game for Smith.

For the Seahawks’ third possession of the game rookie right tackle Abe Lucas replaced Curhan, as he did in the second quarter of the preseason opener last weekend. On his second snap, Lucas drove Chicago defensive end Trevis Gipson 7 yards off the line of scrimmage. Then Lucas flattened him into the turf.

It was the fourth “pancake” block in one game plus two plays by the third-round draft choice from Washington State and Archbishop Murphy High School to begin his career. Seahawks coaches are going to love playing, rewinding and re-playing that during an otherwise unhappy film session Friday.

Curhan re-entered at right tackle in the second half. He twice got beaten off the edge by Bears pass rushers in three plays during a series against Seattle’s own goal line. Then he committed a false-start penalty with 93 seconds left.

The chances of the Seahawks becoming the third NFL team in the last 50 years to start two rookie offensive tackles in week one of a regular season are going up with each day.

Before Thursday’s game general manager John Schneider had this assessment to the Seahawks Radio Network of his rookie tackles through the first preseason game: Schneider: “Both the tackles played real well. That was great to see, especially in the run game.

“Abe, he had several pancakes. That was great to see.”

Tackling

Marquise Blair started at safety for Adams. Blair three missed tackles on Seattle’s first two defensive drives.

The team had five missed tackles on those two drives. Fill-in inside linebacker Joel Dublanko whiffed on two would-be stops playing for Brooks, next to Cody Barton.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Joel Dublanko (48) tries to tackle Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during the first half of the Seahawks second preseason game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on August 18, 2022.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Joel Dublanko (48) tries to tackle Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during the first half of the Seahawks second preseason game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on August 18, 2022.

Barton often charged through A gaps between Chicago’s center and guard seemingly not seeing the ball carrier running directly past him for gains. Barton, the Seahawks’ third-round pick in 2019, is entering his first full season as a starter with Bobby Wagner now on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks were missing tackles and plays on special teams, too. The coveratge team turned the best of Dickson’s nine punts, a boomer of 60 yards, into a 48-yard Bears return. Long snapper Tyler Ott saved at touchdown on that one, forcing rookie Velus Jones out of bounds at the Seattle 33-yard line.

Josh Jones gives defense options

About the only consistently sure tackler this Seahawks preseason has been safety Josh Jones. On a Bears third and 4 in the first quarter Seattle showed blitz then dropped out of it at the snap. Chicago quarterback Josh Fields threw the hot read quickly out to the right flat, fooled by the fake blitz. Jones made a thudding, immediate stop of Khalil Herbert for a loss of 2 yards. The Bears had to punt.

Jones, a former Jacksonville starter the Seahawks signed during last season, may get a lot of playing time this season. Seattle may go with three safeties as five defensive backs as something of a new base defense often this season. That would give Adams freedom to play nearer the line to blitz more, as he did while setting an NFL record for defensive backs with 9 1/2 sacks two seasons ago.

Last season, the Seahawks didn’t trust their other defensive backs enough to blitz Adams. So he played back as a second safety with Diggs in deep coverage to prevent big plays. That didn’t work. Seattle finished 31st in the 32-team league in total defense.

Mafe hurt, returns

*Rookie linebacker Boye Mafe left to the locker room with trainers during play in the first half with an injured shoulder. About 10 minutes later he ran back onto the field and returned to the game, on defense and special teams.

Mafe, Seattle’s second-round pick, had four tackles on defense and one on special teams. Against Pittsburgh in his NFL debut last weekend he had two sacks with a forced fumble and a fourth-down stop late in the game.

