Drew Lock bests Geno Smith in mock game on day Seahawks’ QB battle seems to have turned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gregg Bell
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Lock
    Drew Lock
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Is this the day the Seahawks’ quarterback competition shifted?

Because Drew Lock — stuck on the second unit for the four months he’s been on the team — won Saturday’s mock game.

Will that mean he’ll at least draw even with Geno Smith in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition he’s been trailing since he got to Seattle in March?

The chief decider in this issue, coach Pete Carroll, was asked following Lock’s impressive performance at Lumen Field Saturday if Lock earned more time with the starters in the four practices this week then next Saturday’s first preseason game at Pittsburgh.

“I don’t have anything to tell you right now,” Carroll said. “Just have to wait and see.”

As for film from Saturday’s scrimmage, in general, the coach said: “It might not tell us as much as I am hoping. We’ll see.”

Lock got his first full series with the starting offense of the 11-day-old training camp Saturday. And he shined. He finished that drive with the team’s only touchdown pass of the afternoon.

That was while the 25-year-old former Denver Broncos part-time starter the Seahawks acquired in March’s big trade of Russell Wilson completed his first 10 throws and 13 of his first 14.

Lock out-played Smith, Seattle’s 31-year-old incumbent veteran as Wilson’s backup the last three years. Smith completed 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards. He almost had an interception; his deep pass in the first half hit the ground with the defender the only one in position to catch the ball.

Lock vs. Smith in style

In addition to performance, this quarterback derby is becoming a choice of style.

One day after Carroll said the more risk-taking Lock “had some gunslinger in him,” the offense was more dynamic and tougher to defend with Lock that it was with Smith Saturday. It had more sprint-out passes. It featured more run-pass-option plays, laterals to wide receivers and a versatility to pressure the defense than it showed with the more static, pocket-passing Smith.

And Lock did it by mostly playing (still) with the second offense against the first defense.

The one time he got with the ones, they produced the only touchdown pass of the scrimmage.

“I think it says a lot about the ‘feel’ aspect that I have playing quarterback,” Lock said. “I don’t get a lot of reps with those (first-team) guys.

“It’s interesting when you watch DK (Metcalf) run a route, compared to basically anyone else in the world — Tyler (Lockett), too. And to be able to go out there and feel confident, roll down the field and put points on the board, it’s what I wanted to do with those guys.

“It’s what I wanted to show today. I’m happy I did that.”

Lock said his goal each day in this QB competition is “to be the best me.”

How close was 10 for 10 and 13 for 14 with three scoring drives to the best him?

“It was pretty close,” Lock said.

Carroll said Lock was “really comfortable, wasn’t rattled.”

“The ball came out really nice in the controlled stuff and underneath. We were clean with the ball coming out,” Carroll said. “The protection was good early.

“So it will give us a good chance to see them. If you noticed that both guys got to work with the first O-line today and the first receivers, so it will be a nice chance to compare these guys.”

Finally, more of an apples-to-apples comparison of Smith and Lock playing with an against the same units.

Lock started 10 for 10 on his first two drives, to two touchdowns. He finished with 18 completions in 27 attempts for 185 yards. He had four drives with the second offense and one with the starters. His longest completion was for 30 yards down the seam to Metcalf in the first half.

To end the drive with the starters he had a touchdown pass of 20 yards to Cody Thompson, with whom Lock trained this offseason in Houston. The wide receiver tapped a back-shoulder throw to himself after Woolen was all over him in tight coverage.

Lock’s drive ends Saturday:

  • a touchdown run by rookie Ken Walker of 4 yards

  • the TD throw to Thompson

  • a Jason Myers field goal in a 2-minute drill at the end of the first half.

  • a punt

  • and a turnover on downs in another, late 2-minute drill.

Smith’s day

Smith started 6 for 8 then hit on only 4 of his next 9 throws. He nearly had a deep pass to Marquise Goodwin intercepted by Woolen.

The impressive rookie cornerback started on the right side for injured Sidney Jones (concussion). The 6-foot-4 former Texas-San Antonio wide receiver with 4.26 speed in the 40-yard dash broke up two more passes Saturday. He continues to just refuse to let Goodwin, a former Olympian sprinter, get past him on go routes.

Smith’s five drives ended with:

  • a 1-yard touchdown run by Rashaad Penny

  • a Myers field goal

  • punt

  • punt

  • punt.

Three of Smith’s drives were with the starters against the number-two defense. Two were with the second offense, against the starting defense.

“I thought we started pretty well. Then, I think we had a few mistakes here and there, and some of that’s to be expected,” the New York Jets’ starter in 2013 and ‘14id.

“By the sixth day of camp, things are kind of piling up with the install, so, we have a few things that we have to clean up. But overall, I love the effort. I love the way guys competed. I feel like it was clean...”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball to wide receiver Freddie Swain during their warm-ups before their practice game on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball to wide receiver Freddie Swain during their warm-ups before their practice game on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Lock’s effect

Two plays stood out the most for what Lock can be — and what the Seahawks want him to become.

On the first day of training camp, Lock forced a long, off-balance pass across the field that should have been intercepted. Carroll was so mad he had the practice end with that play. The “it’s-all-about-the-ball” coach later called it “as bad of a play as you can make.”

Saturday, on his drive with the starting offense, Lock gave a play-action fake in the backfield then took a deep drop. The play call was to throw long, either to Metcalf or Lockett to the outside or middle.

The defense dropped with both receivers, bracketing them.

Instead of gun-slinging it deep anyway, Denver style, Lock took the only other throw available: a safety-valve swing pass in the left flat to Walker. It gained 2 yards.

“The only other throw is the one to the back,” Lock said. “Sure, we picked up 2, maybe 3. But second and 7 is better than second and 10, and that’s what’s going to keep us on the field with these guys making plays.”

Later in the first half, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called a run-pass option. Lock had the choice of handing to the back out of shotgun for a run play. Lock kept the ball and ran outside the containment of the defensive end on the right edge. That gave him time to flip the ball out to wide receiver Penny Hart for a 5-yard gain on a lateral to the right sideline.

That was Waldron tailoring the offense to what Lock, not Smith, does best.

“Without a doubt, that was kind of my style in college. That’s what we did. We ran the RPO,” Lock said of Missouri.

“It’s a big thing. That’s what I’ve done for four years in college, and I feel really confident when that is the play call.”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws a signed ball into the crowd for fans who came to their mock game in Lumen Field on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws a signed ball into the crowd for fans who came to their mock game in Lumen Field on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022.

Sherman attends

Former All-Pro and Seahawks Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman was on the field for the mock game.

Richard Smith visited the Seahawks’ practice game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022.
Richard Smith visited the Seahawks’ practice game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022.

He greeted Seahawks players and coaches during warmups, and had multiple conversations with Carroll.

Taylor flying

Darrell Taylor as the starting left outside lineback continues to be a problem for first- and second-team right tackles and tight ends in camp.

He twice sped past Jake Curhan, who started five games for Seattle last season as a rookie free agent, for what would have been sacks in a game. Curhan was the second-team right tackle. Rookie third-round draft choice Abe Lucas started. Stone Forsythe has also been a first-team right tackle on days in camp.

This 2022 Seahawks defense changing to a 3-4 featuring speed outside linebackers as primary pass rushers more suits Taylor than last year’s 4-3 defense did. And Taylor had 6 1/2 sacks, second on the team, in the old system in his first full NFL season. Complications from leg surgery cost him his entire rookie year as Seattle’s second-round pick in 2020.

“He’s looked just like he looked today. He’s flying off of the football,” Carroll said. “He’s so much more at ease and comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He’s way ahead now. He’s seeing things way better than he was a year ago. He will be able to take advantage of sets, formations, and opportunities.

“He’s grown up, so it should be a really big opportunity and season for him and he’s ready to go.”

After their mock game, players signed and threw footballs into the crowd for those that came to watch their practice in Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Seattle, Wash.
After their mock game, players signed and threw footballs into the crowd for those that came to watch their practice in Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Seattle, Wash.

Extra points

*Carroll said the only injury was defensive lineman L.J. Collier “tweaking” his elbow. Trainers helped him off the field in the second half.

*Linebacker Nick Bellore, a fullback in previous Seahawks seasons, broke up two short passes by Smith over the middle on one series in the first half. The Seahawks need inside linebacker depth with Ben Burr-Kirven on injured reserve and out for the season.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL power rankings: How do teams stack up heading into 2022 preseason?

    With a little less than one month until the NFL regular season begins, there already looks to be a pecking order emerging enter the preseason.

  • I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest

    I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.

  • Can Pete Carroll stomach ‘a gunslinger’ as Seahawks quarterback? If so, it’ll be Drew Lock

    Geno Smith is the known. Carroll acknowledges Lock is “a gunslinger” who takes more risks — with potentially bigger rewards?

  • Liz Cheney shares her and her father’s 'real sadness' about Republicans’ refusal to 'tell the truth'

    On Don Lemon Tonight Thursday, a portion of CNN Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt’s interview with Republican Representative Liz Cheney aired, in which the congresswoman spoke about her and her father’s feelings about the current state of the GOP. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, appeared in a campaign video for his daughter’s upcoming primary election, in which he lambasted former President Donald Trump. “In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.” Cheney expressed the concern that her and her father have about where the Republican Party may be headed. “I talk to him every day about many things, and certainly, you know, his concern — look, like I am right now, he’s really focused on this moment and on what’s happening,” Cheney said. “Both of us have just this real sadness, frankly, about what’s happening to our party, and a real despair about how could it be that so many Republicans would refuse to stand up and tell the truth. And it is a scary moment for the nation.”

  • Burger spot, Mexican restaurant among worst scorers in Tarrant County health inspections

    At a burger restaurant in Hurst, inspectors said the grill’s vent hood has not been cleaned since January 2021.

  • A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people. Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up at military bases as his father served in the Air Force. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. “My daddy told me to ai

  • England's bra-baring soccer celebration puts spotlight on breast health

    When they took to the field to face the Germans in the Euro Cup final on Sunday, England's national women's soccer team didn't just have the support of the country, they had the support of specially designed sports bras chosen in consultation with scientists. It perhaps would have remained a hidden secret weapon but for Chloe Kelly's now-iconic bra-baring celebration after scoring the game-winning goal, which prompted a national conversation in the papers and the airwaves and a massive sales bum

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Jonathan Osorio scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne added goals as Toronto FC hung on to defeat Nashville SC 4-3 Saturday for its first road win of the MLS season. Toronto fullback Richie Laryea had an assist and won a penalty on his return to his hometown club. Bernardeschi converted the 54th-minute penalty to put Toronto ahead 3-2 before Insigne opened his MLS account with a 77th-minute rocket, ghosting past a defender and then hammering a right-foot

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin