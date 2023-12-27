Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal Which Season 7 “Celebrity IOU” Guest Is a ‘Property Brother from Another Mother’ (Exclusive)

The HGTV stars chatted with PEOPLE all about the star-studded roster of guests that will be featured in the upcoming season — from Ray Romano to Zoe Saldaña

HGTV Drew and Jonathan Scott are joined by a fresh set of celebrity guests in season of 'Celebrity IOU.'

Drew and Jonathan Scott may have found their long-lost brother!

Ahead of Celebrity IOU season 7 premiering on Monday, Jan. 1, the twin brothers, 45, chatted with PEOPLE all about the exciting celebrity guests who worked hard to transform a space for deserving loved ones this season — with a little help from the Property Brothers, of course.

According to Drew, there was one particular guest who instantly clicked with them, almost like a “Property Brother from another mother.”

“Ray Romano is one of those people who is not trying to be funny — he's just funny,” he shares. “We were laughing that we almost feel like we're three brothers. He's like a Property Brother from another mother who's a little less handy.”

While Romano may not be the ultimate handyman, Drew adds that his woodworking skills and creative ideas for custom pieces were impressive.

HGTV Drew and Jonathan Scott with Ray Romano in 'Celebrity IOU' season 7.

Drew also emphasizes that he’s excited to kick off the new year with this next chapter of Celebrity IOU and that he often has to “pinch himself” when he watches these stars put in the work to give back to friends and family.

“You don't get to see these celebrities the way we showcase them outside of their shows or on stage,” he explains, adding that the “heartwarming stories” in each episode will have viewers in tears every time.

Jonathan chimes in that it’s touching to watch these A-list celebrities “jump in and do something that they have no experience doing. They don't say no because they want to show their gratitude for how much these people have done for them.”

Along with Romano, the brothers noted that it was inspiring to see other guest stars this season, like Rosario Dawson and Zoe Saldaña, “knocking down walls” and fully committing to the renovation process. Anna Faris even “jumped in extra days” and arrived at the construction site early without any complaints.

In addition to the above guests, the brothers will also be joined by Mayim Bialik, Sterling K. Brown, Fran Drescher and Regina Hall this season.

HGTV Anna Faris with Drew and Jonathan Scott on 'Celebrity IOU' season 7.

Along with an all-new season of Celebrity IOU coming in January, the brothers are excited for their fans to see two new projects they’ve been working on that are expected to premiere in 2023. They are producers and hosts of the new HGTV series Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.

“Backed By The Bros is a totally different kind of concept,” Jonathan explains of the upcoming real estate show where the brothers help families that are “about to lose everything” after they’ve invested in risky projects.

He adds, “We come in with our teams, with our resources, and we rescue these projects. It's pretty meaningful to know that we can save these folks. Otherwise, who knows what would happen?”

Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Drew and Jonathan Scott in November 2022.

In Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, families who think their homes are beyond repair or renovation will be shown a fresh perspective from the brothers.

“There's a way to transform every home,” Drew explains. “And so when you see these people who are fed up and think they've lost money, or they're at their wits' end, we can show them that you can love your house again.”

Celebrity IOU season 7 will premiere with two new episodes on HGTV this Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.



