Drew and Jonathan Scott Get Festive and Help Decorate the White House for Christmas: Watch (Exclusive)

The 'Property Brothers' stars help decorate the White House in HGTV's upcoming special, 'White House Christmas 2023'

Drew and Jonathan Scott are bringing holiday cheer to America's most famous home.

PEOPLE can exclusively unveil a clip from HGTV's upcoming special, White House Christmas 2023, in which the Property Brothers stars, both 45, help decorate the White House for the holiday season.

"Welcome to the White House," one of the twins exclaims at the start of the clip, as scenes of trees, lights and other holiday decor flash onscreen.

As Drew practices perfecting his best ballerina moves, he then asks Jonathan to identify some of the reindeer props they are passing, to which he hilariously quips, "That's Drew, that's Jonathan. We've updated things."

Then, as one of the twins notes they only have "72 hours to transform the White House," various volunteers are seen hard at work, putting together displays, hanging lights and putting the magic in Christmas.

courtesy of HGTV Drew and Jonathan Scott at the White House

Drew jokingly asks Jonathan if they're sure they don't need 3,000 volunteers instead of the 300 they have, to which he responds, "We might, actually, because we're a little bit behind."

Jonathan then announces that the theme for this year's White House holiday display is "magic, wonder and joy," and notes that the goal of the decor is to "transport people back to that feeling of Christmas morning."

"The scale of everything is huge, so even as grownups, it looks like Christmas morning," he continues, as Drew adds, "It's like that whimsy and that fun [feeling] from when we were children during the holidays. I can feel it already."

Jonathan also notes that the decorating team wants to "make sure that every room has a little something different" to make them each stand out.



SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty, Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott

"White House Christmas 2023 will feature every aspect of the festive holiday displays, including the Gold Star Tree honoring fallen service members; the ground floor corridor filled with letters to Santa ready to be mailed to the North Pole; and the majestic official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room," according to an official synopsis.

"Drew and Jonathan also will get a preview of the 2023 Gingerbread White House with elements inspired by the 200th anniversary of the publication of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas," the synopsis continues. "The First Lady also will showcase a special installation in the Grand Foyer – Santa’s enchanting red sleigh and his famous reindeer suspended in midair."



According to a press release, the White House was decorated this year with over 142,425 holiday lights, 98 Christmas trees, 33,892 ornaments and 22,000 bells.



“After working on this show in some capacity for almost two decades, I can tell you that this year’s decorations are some of the most whimsical and magical that I have ever seen,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV. “Everyone will love watching the White House come to life for the holidays, so it’s a wonderful time to bring the whole family together for an extra special viewing experience.”

White House Christmas 2023 will air on HGTV on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. EST.



