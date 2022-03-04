Drew Eubanks gets another 10-day contract with Portland

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 22 minutes over three games with Portland.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Mike Tokito @mtokito

Hey wait, so Drew Eubanks was born in the same city as Travis Outlaw? – 11:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are still heavily favored tonight because of how depleted the Blazers are. Portland started Anfernee Simons, C.J. Elleby, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks in its last game. Missing Bledsoe, Ingles, Lillard, Little, Louzada, Nurkic and Winslow tonight. – 4:33 PM

The Trail Blazers have signed center Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract and guard Brandon Williams to a two-way contract, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / February 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022

JD Shaw: The Raptors have officially waived forward Drew Eubanks, who was acquired earlier today in a trade with the Spurs. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 10, 2022