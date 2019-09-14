Doughty on Kings: 'Since we won the last Cup, it's been sh*t'

Drew Doughty did not mince words when describing the Los Angeles Kings' recent play. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Nobody knows just how bad the Los Angeles Kings have been recently better than the players themselves.

Coming off of a 2018-19 season that Anze Kopitar claimed ‘nobody was happy about,’ and a year where Drew Doughty said the players ‘failed the entire organization,’ the defenceman took his comments one step further on Friday.

“We need to be a winning team this year,” the 2016 Norris Trophy winner said, according to Helene Elliott of the LA Times. “We were embarrassed with the last four seasons... Since we won the last Cup it’s been sh*t.”

While harsh, he’s not wrong. Since knocking off the New York Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, the club has not won a single playoff series and failed to qualify for the postseason three times.

The window for the Kings to return to their winning ways is starting to close, too. The club’s core of Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Alec Martinez, Jonathan Quick, Kopitar and Doughty will all be 30 or older by the time the calendar turns over to 2020.

After a truly disappointing campaign, Los Angeles will need to make major improvements in a number of areas to bounce back from a last-place finish in the Western Conference.

