Drew Carey Opens Up About His Struggles as a Teen, Says His 2 'Suicide Attempts Were Calls for Help'

The 'Price Is Right' host reflected on his mental health hardships from his teenage years and early 20s, saying, "I was so mad that everybody was having a good time"

Amy Sussman/Getty Drew Carey is pictured attending during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Drew Carey is looking back on the lowest points in his mental health journey.

The Price is Right host opened up about his childhood during an appearance on this week's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. During his conversation with host Chris Wallace, Carey, 65, addressed his mental health struggles as a teenager, including just how dire things became for him.

"Two suicide attempts," he said of the incidents, which occurred when he was 18 and in his early 20s. "I think that suicide attempts were calls for help. I was so mad that everybody was having a good time, and I was just tired of my life and who's gonna miss me? I have a lot of that still. Like who's gonna miss me type of thing."

The comedian continued, "I think when, yeah, like, a lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I'm just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?"

Valerie Macon/Getty Images Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right'

Carey has spoken about his mental health struggles before, even once telling Access Hollywood he "was depressed for a long time." But things eventually took a positive turn for the comedian.

"I learned how to believe in myself. Learned how to set goals, you know, self help books man. I just read every single one I can get a hold of and I still do. I read that stuff all the time still," he continued to tell the outlet in 2007, per Today. “I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger and happier."

Giving an update on how things are going today, Carey told Wallace, 76, that he doesn't believe success has "spoiled" him.

"I'd like to say no. But it's changed a lot of things for me," he said. "Like, don't take things personally. I took everything personally, if somebody wrote a bad review, I'd be like, what the hell? Coming after my money? You know, so yeah, that's — all that's gone."

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airs every Friday morning on Max.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

