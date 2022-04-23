Drew Bulecza, candidate for US Senate

Name: Drew Bulecza

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 59

Campaign website: www.twssh.com

Occupation: Small business owner. Sell carports, garages, arenas, guitars and guns. Also breed horses.

Education: K-12 and constitutional and government based college courses

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: None. I’ve avoided politics my entire life.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Stop the influx of (people who immigrated illegally), stop sending money around the world until we fix America first. Open pipelines and drill. Put a hold on radical Green New Deal until viable replacements are discovered. Wind mills are a scam and solar insufficient/impractical at this time.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

The federal government is completely corrupt and I prefer to dissolve it in accordance with the Declaration of Independence. If the federal government cared about the environment it would have switched to diesel back in the 80’s when diesel cars got up to 50 mpg. Longevity of goods.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Arm more citizens and remove sanctuary cities. Nationwide Constitutional carry as it is already written. Look up Kennesaw, Georgia, gun ordinance that says if you own a home there you must own a gun.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Planned Parenthood needs to go away. States should be handling health care and educating/counseling. The federal government should not be involved.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Yes. They are also corrupt or too weak to deal with it.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Immigration, economy and jobs and taxes.

Editor’s note: False statements have been omitted or fact-checked.