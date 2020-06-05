Drew Brees speaks directly into camera to issue another apology: 'I will be a part of the solution'

On Thursday morning, Drew Brees issued an apology after a groundswell of criticism for implying that NFL players who knee in protest of police brutality are unpatriotic.

Later Thursday, he delivered another one. This time, Brees used an Instagram video to issue his apology directly into a camera.

‘I wish I would have laid out what was in my heart’

Here’s the apology in full:

“I know that there’s not much I can say that would make things any better right now. I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments that I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply.

That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities.

I am sorry, and I will do better, and I will be a part of the solution. And I am your ally. And I know no words will do that justice.”

Drew Brees issues a second apology on Thursday, this time speaking directly into a camera. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Brees’ initial apology not universally received

Brees’ initial apology drew some criticism for using a stock photo of a white hand and black hand clasping and mentioning how his “comments were perceived.”

Brees’ second apology came directly from his mouth and focused on the issues that have prompted people to take to the streets in protest in cities nationwide since video emerged of Floyd’s death while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

Many of Brees’ critical Saints teammates sounded ready to move forward after his initial apology. Others in NFL circles weren’t so receptive.

Only time and Brees’ actions will tell how he manages to repair his relationships in the NFL and New Orleans community.

