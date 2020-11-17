Drew Brees Says Kids Are 'Best Medical Team' as He's Out Due to Injury: 'Be Back in No Time'
Drew Brees Instagram Drew Brees and his kids
Drew Brees is on the mend.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback is temporarily off the roster as of the second half of Sunday's game, when he suffered an injury that saw backup Jameis Winston step in to lead the team to a 27-13 victory at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Brees didn't give any details of his ailments, but did assure fans Monday night that he would be back on the field soon, sharing a photo of himself being tended to by daughter Rylen Judith, 6, and two of his three boys.
In the snapshot, the 41-year-old athlete — who's dad to Rylen plus sons Callen Christian, 8, Bowen Christopher, 10, and Baylen Robert, 11 — is shown using a breathing device while Rylen looks into his ear and one of the boys uses a faux stethoscope on his dad's chest.
"Who Dat Nation: I've got the best medical team in the world ... will be back in no time!" Brees captioned the post.
The extent of Brees' injuries is unconfirmed, and Saints head coach Sean Payton would only tell ESPN, "Wednesday is our first day that we're required to [report injuries]. And to be fair to the process, let's stick with that."
"None of it benefits us by announcing that player earlier than later," added Payton, 56. "I wouldn't project or answer that in any way. We'll see how this week unfolds."
The coach didn't give any clues to whether Winston, 26, would continue to play in Brees' stead, or whether they would bring in backup favorite Taysom Hill. (Teddy Bridgewater, who replaced Brees as starting quarterback due to a thumb injury last season for five weeks — leading the Saints to victory in each game — left for the Carolina Panthers this season.)
Chris Graythen/Getty Drew Brees
Brees was at the center of controversy this past June, apologizing after saying in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States" when asked about the movement that Colin Kaepernick started in 2016.
"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country," he said in part in a lengthy Instagram post. "They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."
The father of four — who was called out for his comments by fellow athletes like LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers — also shared that he condemns the oppression against the Black community "that still exists today," and admitted that "we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the Black community."
"I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the Black community in this movement," Brees said. "I will never know what it's like to be a Black man or raise Black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."