Quick recovery? Drew Brees shares videos of himself throwing, catching football
It appears Drew Brees’ recovery from hand surgery is going rather well.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted multiple videos of himself throwing and catching footballs on Instagram on Saturday, just two and a half weeks after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
We can’t for sure say how much this shows Brees is game-ready, but it does confirm he can actually grip a football, unlike when he sustained the injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
The Saints have remained quiet about a timetable for Brees’ recovery, but earlier reports indicated he could be out as long as six weeks after the surgery. Less than three weeks later, he’s already throwing a football.
Since losing to the Rams in the game Brees was sidelined, the Saints have gone an improbably 2-0 with close wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been solid in Brees’ absence, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 535 yards, two touchdowns and an interception across two and a half games.
With dates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears up next on the schedule, the Saints have plenty of reasons to hope Brees’ videos are a sign that his return is close.
